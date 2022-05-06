DreamSeat has named industry veteran Steve Luttazi as the National Sales Manager for their Professional Sports Arena Division. Luttazi joins DreamSeat after an extensive 33-year career beginning with Clarin Seating and most recently with Hussey Seating Company.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DreamSeat has named industry veteran Steve Luttazi as the National Sales Manager for their Professional Sports Arena Division. Luttazi joins DreamSeat after an extensive 33-year career beginning with Clarin Seating and most recently with Hussey Seating Company.
"We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Steve's experience and industry relationships join the DreamSeat team," said Chandler Suprina, President of DreamSeat. "As we continue to develop new and innovative seating products for the Sports marketplace, Steve will be utilizing his vast network of arena operators to help position DreamSeat as the premier supplier of fixed seating and furniture in this space."
In his new role, Luttazi will be responsible for expanding DreamSeats market share in arenas across the country serving as a liaison and consultant to the sports and entertainment arena industry. "I am very excited to be part of DreamSeat and look forward to growing the business and working with the entire team," said Steve Luttazi. "The array of products that DreamSeat offers is quite impressive, and their ability to create custom products that fit the needs of their clients is even more impressive. I look forward to joining a company with such great vision and innovation and being able to outfit an entire arena."
About DreamSeat LLC
DreamSeat's patented line of XZipit furnishings offer an innovative, high quality, interchangeable logo system that is used throughout its entire product line. DreamSeat specializes in commercial grade furnishings for professional sports teams, universities, firehouses, high schools, and corporations. Known for elevating the fan experience, DreamSeat creates custom, premium, VIP and general stadium seating to fit the specific needs of the client, application, and venue. Noteworthy clients include The Brooklyn Nets & The Barclays Center, The University of Alabama -Bryant-Denny Stadium, MLS, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Union, Seattle Mariners, Texas A&M, Caesars, Harrah's, Bally's, William Hill, HyperX Arena/Allied Sports, Miami Open, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Padres, Denver Broncos, Texas Rangers, Live Nation Venues nationwide and many more. DreamSeat's affiliate companies, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming, are online retailers that allows the consumer to purchase the same furniture used by their favorite professionals. DreamSeat is officially licensed by NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and hundreds of Universities and Colleges. DreamSeat, headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, is a family-run business. For more information, visit http://www.dreamseat.com or follow @dreamseat on Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Tina Altadonna, DreamSeats LLC, 6316561066, taltadonna@dreamseat.com
SOURCE DreamSeats LLC