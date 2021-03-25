SUWANEE, Ga., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frontier Management hired Drew Williams to be the Executive Director of Heartis Suwanee, a senior care facility in Suwanee Georgia. Williams brings years of experience working as an Executive Director in communities in Atlanta and Phoenix. Under his leadership, the team plans to drive occupancy and cultivate a positive community culture.
Before this, he worked in an Alpharetta community where he was able to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic for residents, ensuring that zero COVID-19 cases appeared during his time as Executive Director.
Williams was recruited into the role by Managing Director of Joseph David International, Mike Durre, who said, "Drew is one of the top Executive Directors in Atlanta. He joins a Caddis community managed by Frontier and that combination is unbeatable. He'll do big things there."
With more than 120 locations across 19 states, Frontier Management is one of the largest senior housing operators in the United States. They opened the $28 million-dollar luxury community in 2019, which features 175 senior living apartments.
The Senior Housing industry continues to grow and innovate, finding high-impact leadership has become apex to an organization's success. Joseph David International's (JDI) Senior Living recruitment practice, twice recognized by Forbes as one of the best in America, brings immediate access to the top talent in the Senior Living industry. You can find more information at http://www.jdisearch.com.
Media Contact
Mandy Ferrin, Joseph David International, +1 480.719.0466, amanda.ferrin@jdisearch.com
SOURCE Joseph David International