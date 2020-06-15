HONOLULU, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRFortress, the largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, announces today that it has launched a major expansion project to its existing data center campus in Honolulu. The strategic expansion is driven by a surge in customer demand for connectivity, cloud and CDN services throughout Hawaii and the Pacific.
DRFortress will add 130 cabinets to its existing data center infrastructure, creating a total of more than 600 cabinets for lease and a space of 55,000 square feet. Upon completion, DRFortress will expand on its role as the largest data center in Hawaii, providing exponentially more immediately available space, power and environmental controls than any other local supplier.
As Hawaii's premier data center and digital hub, DRFortress has seen accelerated customer demand for its proven data center, cloud and IT services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional data center capacity is designed to accommodate the new growth and requirements for DRFortress' current telecommunications partners and global cloud providers that are pivoting to an edge strategy for the next wave of 5G technologies.
"As a proven data center partner serving Hawaii for over 14 years, our customers and partners rely on our ability to meet their growing demands for colocation and cloud services," states Fred Rodi, President and Founder of DRFortress. "This represents our third significant expansion in Hawaii and we are proud to offer our world-class facility at competitive rates."
The expansion is expected to be completed and ready for service in Q4 of 2020.
About DRFortress
DRFortress is the largest and the only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii. For 14 years, our company has been meeting the data center needs of Hawaii's enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies and ISPs. DRFortress provides customers customized high-end, resilient, reliable, environmental-friendly, next-generation solutions to meet their data-intensive business requirements, enabling them to focus on their core business. As Hawaii's Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii and is the only commercial Internet Exchange in the state to provide flexibility, cost-efficiency and scalability for customers. Our world-class data center facility is located well outside the island's extended flood and tsunami zones, ensuring your mission-critical data and systems are well-protected and your business' IT operations are uninterrupted during an emergency or natural disaster. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com.
