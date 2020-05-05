HONOLULU, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRFortress, the largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, announces today that as it focuses on providing uninterrupted mission-critical technology to support the emergency communication infrastructure of Hawaii and the Pacific during this unprecedented time, the company has expanded its leadership with the appointment of Eric Yeaman to the DRFortress Board of Directors. Drawing upon more than 20 years of telecommunications and financial executive leadership experience, Yeaman will help further strengthen DRFortress' strategic growth and expansion of service offerings in Hawaii. DRFortress recently received a significant equity investment from GI Partners, a private equity firm with more than $20 billion in capital, to fuel the company's growth initiatives.
"DRFortress provides truly essential infrastructure and related services to the State of Hawaii and I am excited to be able to join the team, together with GI Partners, to support the continued development and delivery of world-class technology solutions to local and global businesses serving Hawaii," comments Yeaman.
Yeaman is a prominent telecommunications and financial executive with a passion for developing business and community partnerships in Hawaii. He spent seven years as President & CEO of Hawaiian Telcom leading its successful turnaround, transformation and growth plans. In addition, Yeaman served as President and Chief Operating Officer of First Hawaiian Bank where he played an integral role in its initial public offering (IPO) to become a listed publicly traded company. Currently, he is the Founder and Managing Partner of Hoku Capital LLC, a successful strategic advisory and investment firm, and is on the boards of directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. and Alaska Air Group, Inc., as well as an active advisor to local businesses.
"DRFortress is proud to welcome Eric to our Board," states Fred Rodi, President and Founder of DRFortress. "His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we grow our company and transform Hawaii into the largest digital hub for colocation, neutral telecommunication connectivity and cloud computing services in the Pacific."
To learn more about DRFortress go to www.drfortress.com.
About DRFortress
DRFortress is the largest and the only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii. For 14 years, our company has been meeting the data center needs of Hawaii's enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies and ISPs. DRFortress provides customers customized high-end, resilient, reliable, environmental-friendly, next-generation solutions to meet their data-intensive business requirements, enabling them to focus on their core business. As Hawaii's Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii and is the only commercial Internet Exchange in the state to provide flexibility, cost-efficiency and scalability for customers. Our world-class data center facility is located well outside the island's extended flood and tsunami zones, ensuring your mission-critical data and systems are well-protected and your business' IT operations are uninterrupted during an emergency or natural disaster. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com.
