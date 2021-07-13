TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced support of Drink Miura, a provider of premium flash-chilled coffee crafted with precision, tradition and quality ingredients, via its ClearAngel program. ClearAngel's automated angel investments provides early-stage founders access to revenue-share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2018, Drink Miura offers delicious, environmentally-conscious, naturally-sourced chilled coffee produced from premium Arabica coffee beans and shipped directly to consumers in ready-to-pour, "on tap" containers. The company will use ClearAngel financing to scale the company's digital marketing efforts, engage with partners, as well as expand its product offerings.
"We're very excited to fund Drink Miura in its mission to provide premium Japanese-style iced coffee simply and sustainably," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This ClearAngel grant is the latest in our long history of supporting food and beverage innovation."
In addition to $13,000 of flexible capital, Drink Miura will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. To learn more about Drink Miura and experience its delicious flash chilled coffee for yourself, visit DrinkMiura.com.
"Starting this business has shown that no venture is the same and that grit matters more than degrees," said Adam Lewis, founder and CEO, Drink Miura. "Having survived two near fatal events, I've successfully pivoted the business to be more lean, stable and scalable than it ever has been. This funding is the next step in translating our tenacity to scale."
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
Media Contact
Philip Price Fry, Clearco, 917-684-4174, philip.pf@clearco.co
SOURCE Clearco