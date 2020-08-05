LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries Inc. (the "Company" or "Driven") (OTCQB: DRVD), one of California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer logistics companies, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 before U.S. markets open.
That morning, the Company will also host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company's operational and financial results.
Event:
Driven Deliveries Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Time:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:
+1 (877) 300-8521 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 (412) 317-6026 (International), request the 'Driven Deliveries call'.
Webcast:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140946 or at https://www.drvd.com/invest
The conference call will also be available via audio webcast and for replay, which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Driven's website, https://www.drvd.com/invest.
To be added to the distribution list, email IR@DRVD.com with "DRVD" in the subject line.
About Driven:
Driven Deliveries, Inc., is among the the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service companies operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker
+1 212-896-1254 or +1 212-896-1203
IR@DRVD.com