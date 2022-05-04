Car buyers are identified and presented with high quality videos throughout their shopping journeys.
TOWSON, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrivenIQ, the experts in data and data technologies to help businesses best advertise to their ideal customers, today announced it has partnered with Cartender, the automotive industry's fastest custom video production company. With this partnership, dealers and manufacturers can positively identify customers who have visited their websites and present these customers with high-quality automotive videos throughout their buying journeys, no matter where they're shopping online.
Here's how it works:
1. Visitors to dealer and manufacturer websites are identified by VisitIQ, a Real-time 1st Party Shopper Identification Technology. This technology, by DrivenIQ, is similar to Caller ID for your website.
2. Within minutes, customized and manufacturer-approved videos – from test drives to special offers to high-quality car commercials – are presented to customers throughout their online buying journeys. This is made possible with Cartender's Render API and Model Video API, in combination with DrivenIQ's VideoIQ API.
3. Videos are presented to consumers across Demand-side Platforms (DSPs), Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming, and all social media platforms, including TikTok – from website visit to video, in near real-time – no matter where the customer's journey takes them online.
"We're thrilled to combine our 500+ million 1st Party audience records with Cartender's sophisticated automotive video technology to help marketers reach consumers who are in the vehicle 'hyper-shopping-and-research phase'," said Albert Thompson, CEO of DrivenIQ. "Consumer video consumption is here to stay, and a cookieless future is on its way. Why spend millions of dollars attempting to reach people who have never even visited your website? It's time to stop the guesswork and focus your resources on people who have visited you, know you, are in reach and ready to buy."
Collin Davis, CEO of Cartender, says successful video marketing hinges on quality data and advanced APIs.
"The true power in Cartender's ability to automatically generate video content at scale begins with the data source," said Davis. "DrivenIQ's ultra-local in-market data, coupled with our video APIs, helps retailers deliver engaging, relevant, and customized digital video content that makes purchasing a vehicle simple and fun."
Albert Thompson says this partnership brings many first-to-market tools and benefits for dealers and OEMs, and their agencies:
- The first real-time, 1st Party Data cookieless video marketing tool.
- The first consumer journey solution for video that identifies shoppers mid-research.
- Access to millions of custom creative, OEM-approved videos, and thousands of hours of vehicle b-roll footage, including make/model video test drives, offer videos, branding videos, archival footage and commercials.
- Website visit to video consumption capabilities, all while customers are in the hyper-shopping-and-research phase.
- In the very near future, the use of data science to capture last car data to create real-time individualized car offer videos.
"We're here to revolutionize marketing philosophies across all verticals with in-depth 1st Party data and advanced advertising technologies," said Thompson. "We're here to reach serious intenders in real-time who visited your site, whether they're searching, surfing or socializing elsewhere. We're here to help marketers optimize their costs and reach the right buyers at the right time with the right content to achieve maximum success."
DrivenIQ is a data-driven intelligence technology firm. Late last year, Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (OTC: CATG), a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has invested additional capital to further accelerate the company's growth.
About DrivenIQ
DrivenIQ is an omni-data ad tech company that specializes in zero party and 1st party data to help businesses best advertise to their ideal customers. The company offers a variety of services, including website traffic analytics, geo-zoning technologies, text message marketing, social media solutions, and DriveBidTM, a live vehicle trade-in marketplace, to help businesses and marketers engage with their existing and prospective customers. Founded by Albert Thompson, a digital advertising expert and former car dealer, DrivenIQ is best known for its automotive industry data solutions, although it helps small, medium, and large businesses across various industries. Visit http://www.driveniq.com for more information.
About Cartender
Cartender provides video content, digital marketing technology and services to car dealerships and solution providers, including video test drives and scalable, data-driven content production with omni-channel distribution. Cartender's entire suite of video products empowers automotive marketers to enhance every step of the consumer's car buying experience. Visit http://www.cartender.com to learn more.
