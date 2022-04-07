Global LGBTQ+ business advisory Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality, welcomes Dropbox as its newest member.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality in the world, is delighted to welcome Dropbox as its newest member firm. Dropbox, one of the world's largest cloud file sharing companies, with more than 700 million registered users, joins an illustrious and influential group of 95 member companies that span industries such as global banking, investment management, private equity, alternative investments, legal, consumer goods, business advisory, media, manufacturing and more.
Todd Sears, CEO & Founder, Out Leadership, said: "We're delighted to welcome Dropbox to our global community of firms that collectively represent over 7 million employees. Dropbox's mission to design a more enlightened way of working coupled with its belief that our differences in background, identity, and experience make us stronger together make the company a great fit for our coalition of firms that are leading the push for equality and diversity around the world."
"We're excited to join Out Leadership," said Danny Guillory, Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Dropbox. "As Dropbox becomes an increasingly distributed workforce, we have a responsibility to continue to work towards advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the different markets in which we operate. We're proud to stand alongside our peers as part of the Out Leadership coalition to achieve these goals."
Dropbox is one of the most recognizable names in consumer technology and is regularly recognized each year with awards for innovation and best places to work. In 2020, Great Place to Work featured Dropbox on six of their 'Best Workplaces' lists.
- #15 in Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2020 (Large)
- #15 in Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ 2020 (Large)
- #28 in Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ 2020 (Large)
- #48 in Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in Texas™ 2020 (Large)
- #63 in Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2020
- #80 in Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents™ 2020
Dropbox has also been a long-term supporter of LGBTQ+ equality and has partnered with LGBTQ+ non-profits including Outright Action International and BeLonG To.
Sears continues, "We look forward to working with Dropbox and our global coalition to continue to push for LGBTQ+ equality at every level of business as we work to develop the best and brightest LGBTQ+ talent in leadership positions and boardrooms around the world."
About Dropbox:
Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we're on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.
About Out Leadership:
Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBTQ+ business advisory that partners with the world's most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBTQ+ equality forward. We believe that LGBTQ+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBTQ+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.
A certified B Corporation, Out Leadership is comprised of more than 85 global member firms with a combined market capitalization of over $6.3 trillion, annual revenues exceeding $1.8 trillion, and representing over 5.6 million global employees. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders, and allies at exclusive invitation-only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: Quorum, which aims to increase LGBTQ+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBTQ+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior-level LGBTQ+ women in business. To learn more, please visit https://outleadership.com/
For further information, please contact:
Stephen Smith
Head of Marketing, Out Leadership
917-336-0604
Media Contact
Stephen Smith, Out Leadership, 1 6469246559, stephen.smith@outleadership.com
SOURCE Out Leadership