OMAHA, Neb., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest law firm, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, has added two strong names to their team of partners — Dru M. Moses and Lyndey A. Canning.
Dru is a graduate of Creighton University School of Law and focuses his practice on insurance defense, corporate representation and estate planning. He routinely advises clients in business transactions, formations and business insurance considerations. Dru remains active in the community and is currently the President Elect of the Nebraska Claims Association.
Lyndsey, another Creighton University School of Law graduate, has spent her career focused on insurance defense counseling and litigation. She is also actively involved in the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation and serves as the ambassador for the Nebraska chapter.
Patrick Sodoro, the firm's founder, comments on the decision: "Both Dru and Lyndsey bring an unmatched strategic and collaborative approach to every case they take on. It's a privilege to have them on as partners as we continue to achieve our vision for serving clients well."
Patrick believes that the success their firm has been able to deliver to clients is primarily due to the innovative and proactive approach his attorneys take. "They are always working efficiently and creatively for our client's best interest no matter what. Clients take notice, and they appreciate that."
Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan continues to build momentum as one of the most trusted and reliable law firms in the Midwest, especially in the Workers' Compensation, Medical Malpractice, General Liability and Insurance Defense arenas.
Amid COVID-19, the Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan team remains accessible and flexible to address the legal matters presented by all clients.
Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Gazda at gazda@smllawoffice.com.
Media contact:
Natalie D. Sterns
242407@email4pr.com
(402) 659-9350