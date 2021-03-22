JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced that it is presenting at the AMIA 2021 Virtual Informatics Summit on March 22-25.
COVID-19 has ushered in a significant transformation in healthcare delivery both in the United States and around the world. At the Summit, DSS will host three separate poster sessions, and one executive panel. All will highlight how innovation is transforming the patient journey for commercial healthcare organizations post COVID-19, and what promising technologies are on the horizon for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The "Digital First" Patient Journey Post COVID-19 Panel Discussion
Titled "Developing and Implementing a 'Digital First' Patient Journey in your Organization post COVID-19," this panel, on March 24, will feature several DSS executives who will highlight how to successfully navigate the innovations needed to enhance the patient's journey in the current and post-COVID-19 world.
Mature technologies that previously struggled to gain a foothold in healthcare services, for a variety of reasons, are now being looked at to overcome challenges posed by COVID-19. As this phenomenon matures, healthcare provider organizations that do not aggressively evolve, embrace and augment their portfolio of delivery methodologies may risk becoming laggards.
In the panel, DSS will cover many of the options and considerations that healthcare provider organizations must weigh in crafting a "digital first" patient journey. Discussed will be ways to incorporate a "digital first" patient journey into an organization's strategic plan and review the various technologies that comprise a robust "digital first" patient experience, including both current mainstream technologies and several promising new technologies on the horizon.
Improvement in First Case On-Time Start Rates Poster Session
Titled "Perioperative Workflow Management System and Improvement in First Case On-Time Start Rates (FCOS) in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs," this poster session, on March 24, will detail the experience of a facility that increased their first case on-time start (FCOS) rates.
While the operating theater can generate significant revenue for healthcare provider organizations, building, staffing and operating them is costly. FCOS rates are a process metric often tracked in operating theaters given the impact late first cases can have on cases scheduled to follow in the same operating room later the same day. Making full use of available time is key. In this poster session, DSS will report an analysis of FCOS rates before and after the implementation of a perio-operative workflow management system at a single, large, 1a (high complexity) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical center.
Ensuring Patient Safety at Care Transitions Poster Session
Titled "System Architecture and Design of a US Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital Information System Integrated System for Patient Safety at Care Transitions," this poster session, on March 23, will detail how care transitions are vulnerable to communication failures and how to prevent them.
Preventable medical errors, such as communication failures, can cause patient harm and even death. Prospective, multi-center studies, have demonstrated standardized verbal and written handoff reports can reduce PMEs. At the session, DSS will describe the architecture of a VA hospital information integrated system for improved patient safety at care transitions usable across mobile and desktop devices.
Preventing Scheduling Delays at the VA Poster Session
Titled "Consult Tracking Management Solution and Scheduler Workflow Metrics in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs," this poster session, on March 24, will detail the findings from an analysis of scheduling process metrics before and after its implementation.
Successful completion of referrals for specialty medical or surgical care, often called consults, are critical to the delivery of highly reliable care. Delays in specialty care scheduling can adversely impact patient access, the timeliness of care, and even patient outcomes. In this session, DSS will share the findings from a retrospective analysis of two scheduling process metrics before and after the implementation of a facility wide, consult management solution used by schedulers / medical support assistants in the VA.
"These poster sessions and panel emphasize DSS' commitment during and after COVID-19 to continue to enhance the patient journey at the VA with the most cutting-edge health IT solutions that ensure the best care possible for Veterans," said Mark Byers, President of DSS, Inc.
To learn more about the DSS Consult Tracking Manager (CTM) Plus, LiveData Periop Manager, and Patient Case Manager (PCM) solutions, click here. In addition, to learn more about DSS' Juno EHR solution, please click here.
