LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified minority-owned law firm DTO Law, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, is proud to announce the addition of three attorneys: Shilpa Coorg, Michael Davis, and Lillie Werner Singh. Recently profiled for its "agility" in leading legal publication Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal, the firm is beefing up its professional breadth to adapt to the changing environment and legal demands of its clients.
Ms. Shilpa Coorg joins DTO Law after spending four years at Winston & Strawn and four years at Kirkland & Ellis. Her hire corresponds to growing intellectual property needs of DTO's clients, particularly with respect to patent litigation. Shilpa previously worked on various patent matters for a major medical device manufacturer as well as copyright infringement matters for Charter Communications, Inc. and its former subsidiary Bright House Networks LLC. She is the outgoing President of the South Asian Bar Association of Southern California.
Mr. Michael Davis, previously with Brutzkus Gubner, will focus on business, commercial, and insolvency law. Davis' hiring corresponds with DTO closing more than 20 mid-market real estate secured loans in several states worth $5 to $50 million, representing a client in a $1 billion syndicated credit facility, representing commercial tenants in connection with lease buy-out and termination, and expanding its restructuring and insolvency practice in light of COVID-19. Davis is the Co-Vice Chair (incoming Co-Chair) of the Insolvency Law Committee of the California Lawyers Association's Business Law Section and is a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association and the Cuban American Bar Association.
Lillie Werner Singh, with previous experience at Irell and Manella and Hooper Lundy and Bookman, will assist name partners like Mark Tarango with technology deals and privacy issues. She will be assisting DTO clients with drafting and negotiating master services agreements, subscriptions as a service (SaaS) agreements, statements of work and order forms, non-disclosure agreements, employment and independent contractor agreements, business associate agreements, and data processing addendums.
DTO, which launched in early 2019 with five attorneys, has swelled to twelve attorneys, and these hires demonstrate its intention to make strategic hires to fuel its growth. DTO Law is 100% owned by women and persons of color. Seven out of the twelve attorneys are women, and a different subset of seven out of the twelve attorneys are a racial or ethnic minority or LGBTQ.
"D&I initiatives are fine, but if you really want to have a diverse and inclusive organization, you must bake it into the DNA itself. That is to say 'diversity and inclusion' is not just the name of the latest training video or the new company buzzwords. It IS the company," William Delgado recently stated in an interview with Thrive Global.
"Shilpa, Mike and Lillie come from great firms and fit into our overall growth plan. These are challenging times, and our clients have challenging matters. Our Founding Partners spent several years at large firms and companies like Quinn Emanuel and Toyota, so we look for lawyers with big firm experience to join our growing boutique law firm. We are thrilled with these hires," said Megan O'Neill, a DTO Founding Partner, whose recent article "Harvey Weinstein Victims' Sexual Abuse Settlement Took Years To Create And Crumbled Within Minutes. What Comes Next?" appeared in Forbes.
DTO's client list includes Costco Wholesale Corporation, Google Inc., Honda North America, Live Nation, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, The Nature's Bounty Co., PayPal, Penske Media Corporation, Sprouts Farmers Market, Ticketmaster, Target, and Toyota, among others.