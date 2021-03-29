DUNCAN, Okla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chisholm Trail Heritage Center staff members are gearing up to host their Cowboys and Cobblers event and an artist reception for their new featured artist, Skip Rowell, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 at CTHC.
Rowell, a Cherokee/Choctaw artist from McAlester, Oklahoma, will have his artwork on exhibit at CTHC from April 1 to June 30. His exhibit, titled "Different Strokes," will feature oil paintings, scrimshaw, custom knives, carvings and jewelry. To view Skip's work, visit http://www.skiprowell.com
CTHC staff members decided their 2021 theme for featured art would be art by Native American artists.
"When we were looking for potential artists to feature, we were thrilled with Skip's work," said Scott Metelko, CTHC executive director. "We are excited to see what pieces he brings in and look forward to hearing from our guests about what they think of the art."
Rowell's artist reception will be in the Garis Gallery of the American West and CTHC's Cowboys and Cobblers event will be hosted under the portico.
"We are excited to be hosting Skip's reception and our Cowboys and Cobblers event at the same time," said Leah Mulkey, CTHC assistant director. "We hope the community will enjoy both events."
Cowboys and Cobblers is set to feature performances by cowboy poets Jay Snider and Straw Berry. Free cobbler will be served until supplies run out.
"We want to give back to the community for their continued support not only to us, but to our artists and performers, as well, which is why we decided to give out free cobbler," Mulkey said.
CTHC board member, Julie McKinney, plans to bring her chuckwagon and demonstrate to guest how to cook the cobblers over a campfire.
Entry for the artist reception and Cowboys and Cobblers is free to everyone. Museum entry will also be free from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM on April 10. For more information about Rowell's exhibit or Cowboys and Cobblers, call 580-252-6692 or email leah@onthechisholmtrail.com.
