RYE, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Products and Insulation ("SPI"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Rocky Mountain Construction Wholesale, LLC ("RMCW"). Located in Denver, CO, RMCW is a distributor of building insulation for commercial, residential, and metal buildings.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About SPI: Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPI is a value added distributer and fabricator of mechanical insulation and complementary products for commercial and industrial applications. SPI's products help conserve energy, preserve worker safety, and provide noise abatement. The Company currently operates 56 distribution branches and 13 co-located fabrication facilities and sells to over 3,500 contractors in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.spi-co.com.

About RMCW: Located in Denver, CO, RMCW is a distributor of building insulation for commercial, residential, and metal buildings.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunes-point-capital-lp-announces-specialty-products-and-insulations-acquisition-of-rocky-mountain-construction-wholesale-llc-301240356.html

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.