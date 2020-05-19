CANTON, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced the promotion of Ryan Schaffer to Vice President and Managing Counsel. Schaffer will lead a team responsible for performing and supporting several critical functions, including corporate governance, SEC reporting and compliance, investor relations, franchise disclosure, privacy and data security, IT, supply chain, and certain market operations. He reports directly to David Mann, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Dunkin' Brands.
Schaffer joined Dunkin' Brands more than eight years ago, most recently serving as Senior Director, Legal Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary.
According to David Mann, "Over his many years with Dunkin' Brands, Ryan has demonstrated his extensive legal expertise and sound judgment in a variety of roles and responsibilities, developing a broad knowledge of our business and our industry, and building strong relationships throughout our company, our Board and our franchisee community. As both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins continue their brand transformations, with an increased focus and prioritization on digital assets and marketing, loyalty, and technology, we look forward to Ryan continuing to play a vital role in supporting Dunkin' Brands' worldwide growth."
Prior to Dunkin' Brands, Schaffer was an associate at global law firm Ropes and Gray, advising public and private companies on corporate and securities law matters, including initial public offerings and other public and private offerings of debt and equity securities, mergers and acquisitions, SEC compliance, and corporate governance. His time at the firm included work as the lead associate on Dunkin' Brands' 2011 initial public offering. Schaffer's prior experience also includes time as a consultant with global management consulting firm Bain & Company.
Schaffer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law.
About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the first quarter 2020, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.