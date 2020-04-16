Dunkin_Brands_Logo.jpg
By Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

CANTON, Mass., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of two of the world's most recognized brands, Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, plans to release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020, with a conference call to follow at 7:30 a.m. ET.  The dial-in number is (866) 393-1607 or (914) 495-8556, conference number 7928729. Dunkin' Brands will also simultaneously broadcast the conference call live over the Internet at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com. A replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the fourth quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

