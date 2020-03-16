NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunross Capital a New York based real estate investment company announced today the acquisition of 250 Unit, Spring Valley Apartments and 236 units at Park at Candler which is directly across the street. The properties are immediately off Candler road exit on the I-20 corridor and represent the next step in the company's strategy to be a leader in providing quality housing to Atlanta's growing workforce.
This is Dunross's 5th and 6th property acquisition in Decatur and expands its portfolio to a total of 11 properties and over 1800 units acquired in the last year. Built in 1970 –1980, the company intends to renovate interiors and upgrade amenities in over $ 7 million of construction, and has renamed the properties Hidden Valley and Park Valley.
"We see that the demand for high quality housing at an affordable price is only continuing to grow in the Atlanta submarkets," says Michael Crow, CEO of Dunross." I believe our capability to self-manage along with having our own construction company, gives us the ability to execute our plan and provide a best of class community," he continued.
These communities are well positioned on the important I-20 commuter corridor and convenient to employers from Atlanta downtown to industrial areas further East. The affordable cost of housing, along with excellent, shopping, dining, and entertainment amenities set Decatur apart as a desirable area for Atlanta's growing workforce. Dunross plans to develop the area around the blocks near Hidden Valley and Park Valley and continue to upgrade and improve the area for the benefit of all residents and neighbors.
Dunross Capital is a real estate acquisition company based in Ronkonkoma, New York and with the Operations Team located in Atlanta Georgia. The Company acquires and operates multi-family properties in high growth markets in South- Eastern USA. Dunross is committed to becoming a leading provider of housing to the US workforce operating best of class communities .
