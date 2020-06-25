PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duolingo, the world's #1 language-learning platform, today announced that veteran tech executives Sara Clemens and Amy Bohutinsky have joined its Board of Directors. Their appointments bring Duolingo's total board membership to eight, with a 50:50 gender ratio.
"Sara Clemens and Amy Bohutinsky bring a great deal of expertise working with some of the most well-known tech and consumer brands out there," said Luis von Ahn, CEO and co-founder of Duolingo. "We are very fortunate to have them both on our Board, and I am confident that they will help Duolingo reach its next stage of growth as a company."
Clemens brings 25 years of leadership and commercial experience in the operation and expansion of high-growth global companies. She is currently COO at Twitch, where she leads the commercial, operations, and go-to-market teams globally. Prior to joining Twitch in 2018, Clemens was COO at Pandora, where her efforts building strong relationships with the music industry placed her on Billboard's list of Most Powerful Women in Music. Previously, Sara was on the executive team at LinkedIn, responsible for corporate development and new ventures – including leading the company's successful entry into the China market. She also spent five years in a range of leadership positions at Microsoft, including leading international expansion, business operations, and new ventures for the Xbox division.
"As a first-generation college graduate, I believe that reducing barriers to education is critical for social and economic development," said Clemens. "Duolingo has a completely unique approach to language development and an unwavering commitment to ubiquitous access to education. I am delighted to be joining the Board to help grow the company internationally, scale the business, and further their mission."
Bohutinsky brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling brands and companies into household names. She spent 14 years at Zillow Group, where she was a member of the company's founding team and served most recently as COO. While COO, she was named the Most Powerful Woman in Real Estate on the Swanepoel Power 200 list. Previously, Amy was Zillow Group's chief marketing officer, leading brand strategy, growth and marketing. She is currently a Board Director at Zillow Group and Gap Inc., and a venture partner at Technology Crossover Ventures, focusing on consumer tech investments. She previously served as a Board Director at Avvo and HotelTonight. Before joining Zillow Group, she ran communications for discount travel site Hotwire. Bohutinsky started her career as a broadcast journalist, working for various ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates.
"Today more than ever, the world is aware of the massive opportunity and massive challenges in online learning," Bohutinsky said. "The team at Duolingo passionately and obsessively studies and understands how people learn, with a mission to make language learning equitably available to everyone. This combination of ambition and a product people love is both rare and exciting, and I'm thrilled to join the board at this critical stage."
With more than 300 million total learners, Duolingo is the largest language-learning platform and most downloaded education app worldwide. Learners can choose from 96 total courses across more than 30 distinct languages. Valued at more than $1.5 billion, Duolingo is the top-grossing education app worldwide.
About Duolingo
