WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont and the Nissan e.dams Formula E team today announced a technical partnership to accelerate the delivery of new technologies in vehicle electrification. Working closely together, engineering teams from both organizations will combine decades of rich expertise to focus on achieving break-throughs in e-motor performance and battery safety.
As automakers and OEMs increasingly shift their focus from traditional internal combustion engines to fully electric vehicle components and systems, the technology and materials tested extensively under the pressures of the Formula E racetrack will play a key role in solving complex automotive challenges within wider electrification. A key element of the partnership with Nissan e.dams will be the exploration of motorsport as a testbed for new-to-world technology, with essential and tangible applications in future commercial electrified vehicles.
This partnership is an extension of a successful and ongoing technical program with the Alpine F1 Team (formerly Renault DP World F1 Team), which has seen engineers from both parties working together to co-engineer innovations within the car's hybrid powertrain.
DuPont has been bringing innovations to the automotive industry for more than 100 years with brands such as Nomex®, Kevlar®, Kapton®, BETATECH™ thermal interface materials, BETAMATE™ crash durable structural adhesives and BETAFORCE™ multi-material joining adhesives among others. DuPont collaborates with partners and automotive manufacturers around the world to develop materials and technologies that help solve challenges on both the racetrack and road. These include new ways to reduce weight, improve heat and thermal management, boost connectivity and make cars safer for drivers and passengers. This partnership represents a significant step forward in DuPont innovation helping to advance vehicle electrification.
Tommaso Volpe, Nissan Global Motorsports director, said, "We welcome DuPont to the Nissan e.dams racing family as a new partner for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Nissan competes in Formula E to continuously build our electric vehicle expertise as we strive to produce even more exciting, efficient, and safe road cars for our customers. DuPont shares our passion for engineering excellence and technical advancement in every aspect of motorsports competition and road car development, so they are a perfect partner as we race together in Formula E, driving forward for success and knowledge."
Tina Wu, vice president and general manager, Advanced Solutions, DuPont, added, "The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is an exciting competition that brings to life the very best in electric engineering and the high levels of performance it can achieve. We look forward to working with Nissan e.dams. Together, we'll push the boundaries of innovation in vehicle electrification – both on the track and through our work on commercial applications with Nissan. The future is electric, and this partnership puts both organizations at the forefront of the advancement of sustainable mobility."
DuPont joins current Nissan e.dams partners Shell, Richard Mille, LEMO and CFI. Both teams will start working together immediately in preparation for Nissan's third consecutive year in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, beginning with a double-header night race in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26, 2021.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
About Nissan Motorsports / Nissan e.dams
Nissan partnered with seasoned Formula E outfit e.dams for its arrival into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in the 2018/2019 season, racing as Nissan e.dams. Prior to Nissan, e.dams achieved three Formula E teams' titles and one drivers' championships. As runner-up in the teams' championship last season, the squad aims to challenge for the title in the 2021 season. For Nissan, the all-electric street racing championship brings the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric cars to a global audience. High-performance electric vehicles are a key part of Nissan's effort to accelerate the integration of electric vehicles into society. Through racing in Formula E, Nissan continuously builds its EV expertise which is reflected in its road cars.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
2/16/2021
