$250 Million Capital Investment Expands Supply of Innovative DuPont Materials to Meet Growing Global Demand
WILMINGTON, Del., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a business within the Electronics & Industrial segment, today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with elected officials and business leaders to formally mark the completion of its $250 million capital project to expand production of Kapton® polyimide film and Pyralux® flexible circuit materials at the Circleville manufacturing site.
"The opening of the production line in Circleville marks a major milestone for DuPont and Electronics & Industrial," said Jon Kemp, president of DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "The Kapton® and Pyralux® expansion will help ensure supply of innovative materials to meet the growing global customer demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, specialized industrial and defense segments. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to being the partner of choice for our customers and delivering them new products with higher reliability and supply assurance."
DuPont employs more than 1,000 people across eight locations in Ohio, including 500 people at its site in Circleville. Kemp said, "DuPont is proud to play an integral role in Ohio's plans to expand its semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem."
This new manufacturing line uses DuPont proprietary processing capabilities to produce advanced Kapton® polyimide films, which have set industry standards for more than 50 years, offering high performance, reliability and durability. Kapton® polyimide films offer a unique combination of electrical, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties that withstand extreme temperature, vibration and other demanding environments.
Kapton® polyimide film is also at the heart of DuPont's Pyralux® line of flexible copper-clad laminates that are available in a wide variety of copper types, thicknesses and construction options, all of which offer excellent thermal, chemical, electrical and mechanical properties. Pyralux® laminates are ideal for use in a wide variety of multi-layer flex and rigid-flex applications which require advanced performance, such as low dissipation loss for high speed, high frequency, robust thermal resistance and high reliability.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
05/06/22
Media Contact
Ted Sikorski, DuPont, 609-280-0068, ted.sikorski@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont