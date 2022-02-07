WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Performance Building Solutions (PBS), a global business unit of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and a leader in the global construction space will exhibit at the 2022 International Builders Show (IBS) in Orlando, FL, February 8-10, 2022.
DuPont invites builders to interact with a number of hands-on displays which demonstrate the company's comprehensive building envelope options designed to protect a variety of building styles. Come visit us at booth # W4001.The team will also host "Ask the Expert" sessions daily during the show, featuring professionals from Construction Instruction and DuPont. Attendees are invited to engage in sessions covering building science, code compliance, high-performance building and more.
"As a longtime supporter of the NAHB, we are excited about the return of the International Builder Show," said Alan Hubbell, residential market manager, DuPont. "Our new service and product offerings combined with our network of support are designed to give builder's the tools they need to build long lasting and sustainable homes."
DuPont product and service innovations featured at IBS 2022 span the following categories designed to address industry needs:
Water Protection
- DuPont introduces DuPont™ Tyvek® IntegrationWrap™, a simple and effective method for integrating DuPont self-adhered window flashings with Tyvek® WRBs for window first installations. This innovative product was created alongside customers to make high performance building simple.
Resources
- DuPont continues to expand access to its vast library of technical information, including updated installation animations, and the newly-launched EDU HUB. The "Residentially Speaking" podcast will release a new episode during IBS featuring, John Burns Real Estate Consulting, a premier expert on the US housing Industry. Through the EDU HUB, DuPont aims to provide builders with access to the world's foremost thought leaders and information, free of charge, with an ultimate goal of building a better future.
Fire Resistance
- In an effort to simplify specification and enable safer multi-family structures, DuPont will showcase an NFPA-285 approved wall assembly for type III construction.
- DuPont™ ArmorWall Fire-Rated Structural Insulated Sheathing™ will also be featured as a new fire-resistant member of the DuPont Commercial and Multifamily portfolio.
Thermal
- The newly enhanced, innovative Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam reformulation utilizes carbon dioxide (CO2), a naturally produced gas, in its spray foam blowing agent package that helps achieve a reduction in global warming potential (GWP) of more than 99 percent as compared to blowing agents used in past formulations. The reformulation supports DuPont's commitment to seek safe solutions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while driving sustainable innovation.
- New DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 XPS featuring reduced GWP formulation.
DuPont's Presence at IBS 2022
- "Ask the Experts" live Q&A every day in DuPont Booth # W4001.
- DuPont is a premier sponsor of the IBS Builder Zone.
- DuPont is participating in Pro Builder Show Village 2022and providing an immersive home experience into weatherization product lines.
About DuPont Performance Building Solutions
Grounded in science, DuPont™ Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design are working alongside those who also seek a sustainable tomorrow to help people thrive at home and in their communities for years to come. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale, and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex® Tyvek®, Styrofoam™, and Filmtec™.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses, and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
