WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced it will showcase Tedlar® PVF film for metal roofing, at the upcoming International Roofing Expo, August 10 - 12, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, booth 1135.
Resistance to harsh chemicals and corrosion are two key attributes of Tedlar® laminated metal. This means that even for projects within 1,500 feet of the ocean, roofing laminated with Tedlar® film will provide greater resistance to corrosion from seawater and salt spray than current coatings. These features combined with resistance to fading, chalking, cracking, and blistering caused by UV exposure, plus unmatched pliability, round out an overall robust product for commercial and residential applications alike. With no coastal restrictions, Tedlar® film provides a powerful solution to the metal roofing industry.
"Our recent North American launch of Tedlar® film for laminating metal roofing and building wall panels has been extremely well received," Matt Urfali, Global DuPont™ Tedlar® Sales & Marketing Director. "We look forward to continuing this momentum at the International Roofing Expo and are excited to engage directly with the many industry professionals that will be in attendance."
DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) film laminated metal roofing was recently introduced to this market and is being sold exclusively by Titan Steel and its affiliated company, Metal Alliance in the North American and Caribbean markets.
Tedlar® PVF film laminated metal surfaces can be found all around the world with decades of withstanding the elements. Many case studies of this application and others in the building and construction arena can be found on http://www.tedlar.com/building
About DuPont Tedlar®
DuPont Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
8/9/21
