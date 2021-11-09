WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that it will highlight new DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions product lines at CPhI Worldwide 2021, which will take place Nov. 9 through 11 in Milan, Italy. The new products are being featured in both the DuPont booth and Biesterfeld Spezialchemie booth and include:
- Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing – A range of extruded thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) pharma tubing dedicated to fluid transport and single-use bioprocessing applications, produced under similar high-quality and high-purity principles as Liveo™ Silicone Pharma Tubing. On display in Hall 4, Booth 4J71 (DuPont).
- Liveo™ Pharma Bottle Closures – Closures specifically designed to seal threaded glass and plastic bottles and containers used for critical fluid transfer, media and buffer pooling and storage, and sample collection in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology processes. On display in Hall 4, Booth 4J71 (DuPont).
- Liveo™ Topical Film-Formers – Topical excipients to be added to liquid or semi-solid compound formulations to produce a thin, transparent, flexible and substantive film when applied to the skin surface. In medicated products, the excipient also acts as a matrix to stabilize and effectively release the drug to and through the skin. The film-formers are long-lasting, removable, breathable, comfortable, and compatible with APIs and skin penetration enhancers. On display in Hall 9, Booth D60 (Biesterfeld).
"As healthcare demands grow and change, we are investing in innovative products that will allow our customers the flexibility they need to design and manufacture next-generation healthcare solutions," said DuPont Healthcare EMEA Marketing Manager Michele Vigliotti.
Over the last 70-plus years, DuPont – a trusted partner in the healthcare processing industry – has developed a leadership position within the industry by building upon foundational capabilities that serve the highly regulated biopharmaceutical market and the topical pharmaceutical market.
The release of these new products and the company's recent investments cement its commitment to serving the healthcare market by offering high-quality, high-performance solutions; application and material science expertise; and strong regulatory support.
About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions
DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
