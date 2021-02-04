PROVO, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic City Capital (DCC), a Utah-based firm focused on premium-branded hotel investments, today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown/Bayside hotels. Built in 2016, the two hotel properties combine to create a 364-key dual-branded campus.

"The acquisition of these two properties is well aligned with our strategy of pursuing strong, high-quality, branded hotels in core markets. We are thrilled with this outcome," commented Ryan Phelps, DCC's Chief Investment Officer.

The Hilton Garden Inn, San Diego Downtown/Bayside, has 204 premium guest rooms with a full-service restaurant and bar. The Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown/Bayside offers 160 large private suites, all with fully equipped kitchens. DCC has selected Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group to operate the hotels.

Both hotels participate in the Hilton Honors award-winning loyalty program representing more than 6,300 properties across 18 Hilton brands. For reservations, please go to www.hilton.com.

About DCC:

DCC is a privately-held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

