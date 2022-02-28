NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization Platform, today announced it has joined the MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Dynamic Yield's inclusion and certification reflect its ability to offer a flexible, composable, and scalable foundation for personalization.
Following an entirely new wave of digital transformation brought on by COVID-19, consumer demand for speed, consistency, relevance, and privacy across marketing channels has grown exponentially. Forced to reevaluate their everyday operations, brands have begun to prioritize the technological requirements to move quickly and deliver exceptional experiences at every touchpoint in hopes of staying ahead of the curve.
The MACH Alliance was launched in June 2020 to help companies easily identify software vendors and integrators who embrace its Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless philosophy. An architecture based on the highest set of standards, those seeking best-in-class, future-proof technology need not look any further than its rigorously vetted list of certified members.
Representing a natural addition to the MACH Alliance, Dynamic Yield's comprehensive set of Experience APIs are available to deliver faster, cohesive, and data-protected digital experiences on the server-side. The company also recently announced its seamless integration with any SPA framework as well as partnerships with other MACH Alliance members such as Amplience, Algolia, Contentful, Contentstack, Myplanet, and KPS. And lastly, Dynamic Yield's latest initiative around Responsible Personalization ensures the technological foundation for brands to safely set their holistic data strategies in motion while complying with the latest privacy rules and regulations using its platform, another critical component to future-proofing the stack.
"We don't take lightly both the quality and quantity of new members the Alliance continues to bring on," said MACH Alliance president, Sonja Keerl. "This has never been a numbers game. From day one, we've been focused on bringing together the true best-of-the-best organizations that represent MACH and carry it throughout their technical operations and beyond. It's the icing on the cake that we're not only getting the quality of members we'd always envisioned but also the volume. We're honored to have this new group of visionaries on board."
"The technology stack is in a constant state of motion as brands work to implement and test different solutions they believe will allow them to deliver the most meaningful digital experiences," said Ori Bauer, CTO of Dynamic Yield. "This requires agility, speed, and scale to accomplish, which is why it has always been a top priority for our personalization platform to be open and flexible. The MACH Alliance was founded on a similar belief and we couldn't be more honored to represent the future of technology."
About Dynamic Yield
Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 400 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer that works alongside existing CMS, Commerce, or ESP solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.
About the MACH Alliance
The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.
The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Shana Pilewski, Dynamic Yield, +1 (860) 657-6728, shana@dynamicyield.com
SOURCE Dynamic Yield