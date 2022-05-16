(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)

(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)

 By Dynavax Technologies

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-26, 2022.

The on demand presentation will be available, beginning Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. E.T. and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older, and CpG 1018 adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301548166.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.