DENVER, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E3 Consulting Services, LLC (E3), a leading technical and business advisor to the energy and infrastructure industry, announced it has hired two industry veterans, Chris Wright and Jim Langel, as E3 Executive Directors. Both Mr. Wright and Mr. Langel come to E3 with years of operational and consulting experience in the renewable energy generation industry.
"We are so pleased to have Chris and Jim join our team. They both have extensive experience working in the power generation market and are subject matter experts in their respective fields of energy storage and solar power. Their experience and expertise will put us in a strong position to help our clients achieve success in 2021 and beyond," noted Paul Plath, President of E3.
Prior to joining E3, Mr. Wright worked for Clean Energy Associates, a solar and storage technical advisory firm. While Mr. Langel joined E3 from Luminate, which is also a technical advisory firm with a focus on solar. Mr. Wright will lead E3's Energy Storage Practice, and Mr. Langel will take the helm of the Solar Practice. Both will advise clients on project financing due diligence, development support, mergers and acquisitions, operations and maintenance and asset management.
About E3 Consulting:
E3 Consulting Services, LLC (E3) is a leading technical and strategic business advisor to the worldwide energy industry, with offices in Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Hobe Sound and the New York City metro-area. E3 provides reviews of energy, industrial, and public infrastructure projects for capital providers and project developers and owners.
