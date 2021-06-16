OSHKOSH, Wis., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a one-year hiatus, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh returns to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 26 through August 1, bringing The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration back as a magnet for aviation fans from everywhere.
The 68th edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association's fly-in convention again features everything from the smallest ultralight to huge airliners and military cargo aircraft, flying and on display. EAA AirVenture, known simply as "Oshkosh" to the aviation world, also highlights the latest innovations and technology plus fun activities for the entire family.
"We missed seeing everyone last year and we discovered that the aviation world missed coming to Oshkosh just as much, so there's a tremendous level of enthusiasm for this year's event," said Jack J. Pelton, EAA's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "AirVenture truly is aviation's family reunion and an event we welcome the public to discover all the wonders and facets of flight."
Among the highlights this year are:
- U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command: The aircraft and personnel of the Air Force's specialized mission group that handle everything from secret missions to humanitarian aid efforts. The group arrives en masse at the start of the air show on Thursday, July 29.
- 75th anniversary (Plus 1) of the end of World War II: The aviation story of World War II, from the Flying Tigers to the B-29 missions over Japan, will be told in air show presentations on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31. Vintage warbirds aircraft will be on display throughout the week as well.
- Salute to Humanitarian Aviation: Aviation provides almost instantaneous relief efforts to stricken areas around the world, with AirVenture activities led by the ORBIS flying eye hospital and the Samaritan's Purse DC-8.
- Goodyear Blimp returns: For the first time since 2015, the iconic airship returns to Oshkosh to fly over the event throughout the week in one of its few air show appearances in 2021.
- WomenVenture: Special programming on Wednesday, July 28, highlights women involved in facets of aviation and inspires girls and women who are seeking to pursue their own dreams of flight.
- Seven days/Nine air shows! AirVenture week includes the daily afternoon air show plus the spectacular night air shows on Wednesday, July 28, and Saturday, July 31.
New in 2021, all kids age 18 and under are admitted free, with support from Boeing. This makes all the excitement of the world's largest fly-in convention available to families at a more affordable price. Young people will also enjoy the KidVenture area, included with admission, which is filled with fun hands-on activities that also inspire aviation curiosity.
Throughout the week there are forums, workshops, evening programs, and entertainment ranging from up-close presentations by aviation personalities to aviation films each evening at the Fly-In Theater.
EAA is also taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe and healthy with additional cleaning, sanitizing, and distancing. More information is available at EAA.org/COVID. In addition, EAA is offering Express Arrival admission for EAA members in partnership with Airbus. EAA members who purchase admission prior to June 15 will receive their wristbands in advance, so they can avoid the admission lines, and simply go through the security checkpoint and head to the flightline.
All the highlights, schedules and information, including updated parking and camping info, is available at EAA.org/AirVenture.
