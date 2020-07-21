ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Eagle Telemedicine announces the appointment of Dr. Elmira Basaly, MD, as Regional Hospitalist Medical Director. In this new role, Dr. Basaly will collaborate with physicians and administrative personnel across Eagle's practices in Iowa and Illinois to develop processes that streamline delivery of TeleHospitalist health services.
"Dr. Basaly brings tremendous medical and communications skills to this new position that will help our hospital partners improve patient care and quality metrics," said Talbot "Mac" McCormick, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Telemedicine. "Her ability to connect with onsite medical staff and patients as an integrated member of the care team is an example of why telemedicine acceptance is rapidly growing. Her leadership skills will enhance Eagle's clinical engagement as an integral part of the medical staff of partner hospitals in the Midwest."
Dr. Basaly has been a member of Eagle since completing her residency in internal medicine at the University of South Carolina/Palmetto Health in 2013, where she served as Chief Resident. She joined Eagle Hospital Physicians working first as an onsite hospitalist and then transitioning to the Eagle Telemedicine program two year later. She is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Medical Specialties. As a telemedicine provider, Dr. Basaly has remotely performed over 4,000 patient admissions and more than 4,500 patient encounters.
"Having worked first as a hospitalist, I have a good idea of what physicians and other medical staff experience on the ground, which informs my ideas on how to approach patient care strategies," said Dr. Basaly. "In this new position, I also look forward to coordinating with onsite physicians to make sure our telehospitalists and nocturnists are in compliance with hospital workflow processes, as well as make suggestions for improvement of those processes. At the end of the day, our care is targeted at the patient in the rural access setting that does not have access otherwise and it is a tremendous privilege to help in this fashion."
