Early publication of Essity's Half-year Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2020 will be published on Monday, July 13 at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET instead of Friday, July 17 as previously communicated. The reason for the earlier publishing date is the uncertainty entailed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held on July 13 at 9:00 a.m. CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present the report and answer questions.

 Presentation:

Date: Monday, July 13, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. CET

Link to web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2020-07-13

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, +1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 6839227.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

