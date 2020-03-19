DALLAS, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the rapidly developing news of COVID-19, CDC guidelines, and new City of Dallas requirements, EarthX will host its Earthx2020 Conferences and Film Festival virtually and cancel its Expo for the year. Most conferences will be presented virtually from April 23-25 and into May. EarthxEnergy's Responsible Energy Acquisition conference and the EarthxLaw conference will be held live in the fall. The 50th Earth Day Celebration will be livestreamed on April 22. The virtual experience will be layered with EarthxFilm Festival programming of select 2020 films, which will then present its physical Film Festival in the fall along with the EarthxGlobalGala and the world premiere of The Way of the Rain – Hope For Earth, directed by Sibylle Szaggars Redford with a special narration – spoken word by Robert Redford.
"EarthX continues to move our mission forward to connect, collaborate and celebrate. Our mission is relevant, and this global situation is a great example of how small and interconnected we are to each other and the planet," said Tony Keane, EarthX CEO.
EarthX places the health and safety of attendees, staff, and event participants as its highest priority and has taken these actions in compliance with the guidelines set forth by local, state, and federal government health agencies.
"Collaboration and connectedness are critical as we seek to further the National Geographic Society's mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world," said Michael L. Ulica, president and CEO of the National Geographic Society. "We look forward to continuing to partner with EarthX to reach new audiences through the Earthx2020 virtual experience."
"EarthX remains unwavering in its commitment to shed light on the environmental challenges facing our planet, and this recent crisis has been a testament to our strength in collectively spreading awareness and seeking solutions in the face of adversity," said Trammell S. Crow, Founder of EarthX. "We are all in this together."
For additional information please contact nour@greyhousepr.com.
ABOUT EarthX
EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental business leaders, 700 exhibitors, 450 speakers, 63 films and 49 Eco-virtual reality experiences. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
ABOUT The National Geographic Society
The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook