WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bozzuto, the #1-rated property management company in the nation, has officially announced plans to expand their property management operations to the West Coast this year, with a focus on major gateway markets in California, Washington and beyond. This move will allow the 33-year-old company to continue expanding its national footprint. Since its founding in 1988 in Maryland, Bozzuto has expanded to eleven markets along the East Coast, as well as Chicago and Milwaukee.
To help expand existing client relationships and bring the Bozzuto experience west, the company has hired Heather Wallace as Managing Director of Client Services. Reporting directly to President Stephanie L. Williams, Wallace will remain based in Northern California, and will play a pivotal role in helping the company build a national presence and refine its business development strategy, as it seeks to bring its award-winning service to new markets.
Formerly a senior executive with Sares Regis Group, Wallace helped them grow their management platform and double their advisory and West Coast presence. With more than twenty years in the industry, serving in key positions in operations, acquisitions and development for leading real estate companies, Wallace is poised to help solidify Bozzuto as a national brand.
President and CEO Toby Bozzuto emphasized, "It has never been a goal of ours to be the biggest company. We simply want to be the best. Because of our longstanding, trusted client relationships, we have been fortunate to experience tremendous organic growth. We are now well-positioned for this exciting next step in our company's history."
An important next step for Bozzuto, the hire of Wallace coupled with its ambitious expansion plans signify an enhanced trajectory for the 33-year-old company that has been voted #1 in online reputation by its residents for the past six years in a row. A company that steadfastly believes in always doing the right thing and leading with integrity, Bozzuto is known for its culture of kindness and inclusive policies as much as it is for providing extraordinary experiences and top-notch service for their residents.
President Stephanie L. Williams states, "The addition of Heather Wallace ensures that Bozzuto will continue to grow through thoughtful and strategic relationships. We hold ourselves to the highest standard of delivering the exact same extraordinary experience our customers have come to expect, across our portfolio."
Williams went on to say, "We are known for creating sanctuary. This is our singular mission. We intend to uphold this every single day; in every market we serve. Our expansion west, driven by client demand, is an exciting next step in introducing our unique service approach and brand promise to new markets."
About Bozzuto
Bozzuto is an experience-focused real estate company distinguished by their innovative developments, dedicated customer service, and top-rated workplace culture. With award-winning expertise in homebuilding, multifamily development, construction, and management, Bozzuto is devoted to delivering extraordinary experiences for those they serve.
Since their founding in 1988, Bozzuto has developed, acquired, and built more than 50,000 homes and apartments. Celebrating 33 years of creating sanctuary for their residents, Bozzuto currently manages more than 80,000 apartments and 2.5 million square feet of retail space along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia and Boston. http://www.bozzuto.com
Media Contact
Kate Bowers, Weinberg Harris & Associates, +1 443-956-9422, kbowers@weinbergharris.com
