ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East West Manufacturing, LLC ("East West" or the "Company"), a global design, manufacturing and distribution services business, announced today that it has acquired Varitron, Inc., a provider of integrated electronics manufacturing services, including advanced printed circuit board assemblies, box-build assemblies, testing and new product introduction services. Varitron was founded in 1991 and operates four facilities in and around Montreal, Canada. This acquisition further enhances the growth of East West by adding a well-established nearshore operation in Canada and advances the Company's strategic focus on growing its North American electronics manufacturing capabilities.
"We are excited to partner with Varitron to expand our integrated design, manufacturing and distribution services into Canada," said Scott Ellyson, East West Co-founder and CEO. "Varitron has an extraordinary reputation for putting customers first and has an established presence for innovation in a variety of high-growth sectors such as medical, industrial, telecommunications and defense. Varitron allows us to offer our customers even greater nearshore, higher mix, lower volume, quick turn electronic manufacturing services. With the addition of Varitron's rapid prototyping and strong R&D capabilities, and our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, we can support customers from product inception to full-scale production on a global basis."
East West Board Member Bob Nardelli said, "Expanding the company's operations to Canada is another important step in our strategy of building our portfolio by offering diverse solutions to our growing customer base around the world."
Alex Mammen, Heritage Growth Partners founder and East West board member added, "The addition of Varitron, our first acquisition in Canada, provides East West with the ability to continue to marry its high-volume international design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities with a well-respected, North American manufacturer to address a variety of customer growth objectives and supply chain diversification needs. We expect the East West-Varitron combination to gain significant market share through these expanded capabilities, particularly within the growing public and private innovation centers in Montreal and throughout Canada."
Michel Farley, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Varitron said, "The existing leadership team and associates here at Varitron, are excited about becoming part of the East West family and will continue in their current roles in support of our customers. While it maintains its Montreal leadership team, the combined company will allow our customers access to increased resources, expertise and production, allowing us to further support their growth!"
About East West Manufacturing, LLC
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, East West is an integrated global design, manufacturing and distribution services partner for original equipment manufacturers and distributors throughout North America and Europe. With domestic operations in Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Massachusetts and international operations in Costa Rica, Vietnam, China and India, the Company utilizes a global design team, transparent supply chain, on-site quality control and flexible logistics systems to provide its customers with superior products and competitive cost advantages. Founded in 2001, East West offers its customers a differentiated breadth of onshore, nearshore and offshore design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to serve the full spectrum of customer needs ranging from new product design to full scale production and distribution.
About Varitron Inc.
Founded in 1991, Varitron is an advanced electronics manufacturer of high mix, high complexity, low-to-medium volume products that specializes in box builds, PCB assembly, NPI, prototyping, supply chain management, system integration, and testing services for the networking, optics, transportation, automation, telecommunications, medical, industrial equipment, and defense industries. Varitron is an ISO 9001: Certified company based in Montreal, Canada, with facilities in Saint-Hubert, Granby, Mirabel and Bromont.
About Heritage Growth Partners LLC
Heritage Growth Partners LLC is an Atlanta-based private, family investment office focused on serving owner-managers and their companies to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Heritage takes a collaborative approach to investing, with the goal of building true partnerships with management that are enhanced by its patient and flexible family capital and its ongoing strategic, financial and operational support.
