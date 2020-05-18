PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced the promotion of Joseph Giansante as the Company's new Chief Marketing Officer.
Giansante initially joined Eastside Distilling as part of the acquisition of the Azuñia Tequila brand from Intersect Beverage, where he was the CEO and oversaw all aspects of the operation of Azuñia Tequila. Under his leadership and in collaboration with owners Pat and Stephanie Kilkenny, at Intersect, Mr. Giansante re-invented the company management structure, sales and marketing approach, and brand positioning, management, and development. Under his leadership, the Azuñia Tequila brand more than doubled in size in just three years.
Prior to Intersect, Mr. Giansante served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Vivature Sports Solutions of Dallas, Texas after a long career in collegiate sports. Joe served as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director–and was later named Chief Revenue Officer of Syracuse athletics, where he renegotiated and quadrupled the Orange's marketing and multimedia rights revenues. He also led the rebrand of the athletic department and overhauled the department's digital enterprises.
At the University of Oregon, he served as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Brand Development - External Affairs for the University of Oregon Athletic Department, where he oversaw and managed Oregon athletics' marketing and brand identity. Mr. Giansante also led and managed the development of PK Park - Oregon's state-of-the-art $25 million baseball facility, and the overall reinstatement and operation of the Oregon baseball program. Mr. Giansante also had the lead role in overseeing and executing revenue generating activities in the ecommerce, multi-media and sponsorship rights, creative services, promotions, media relations, licensing and digital enterprises arena. As a member of the Ducks' Senior Staff, Giansante was also involved in creating the department's overall strategic vision and framework, budgeting, and capital planning.
Prior to joining the University of Oregon, Mr. Giansante served as the Programming Executive Producer and Director of the Oregon Sports Network and CSN, and was also the Ducks television play-by-play voice and studio show host for a 12-year period starting in 2000, where he won two sports Emmy Awards.
Lawrence Firestone, CEO and Board Member of Eastside Distilling, commented, "Joe has a diverse and deep set of experiences and accomplishments in brand development and marketing financial management, marketing, revenue generation, sponsorship, media rights and strategic planning. Since joining Eastside in September, he has worked to integrate the Azuñia tequila brand and will drive our brand strategies brands going forward."
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera and companion brand Granny Rich Whiskey, newly acquired Azuñia Tequilas, Burnside Bourbons and Rye, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Portland Potato Vodkas. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.