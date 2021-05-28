BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their May distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the May distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's May distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through May 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

September







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0048

5.30%

$0.0388

5.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0850

94.70%

$0.5460

76.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1336

18.60%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.7184

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

14.53%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

5.90%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



21.02%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

3.44%













Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

0.0988







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0385

7.80%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.4555

92.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.4940

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

18.55%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

5.24%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



8.64%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

1.75%













Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0022

2.90%

$0.0125

3.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0044

5.80%

$0.0044

1.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0694

91.30%

$0.3631

95.50%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.3800

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

10.41%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

8.80%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



5.88%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

2.93%













Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0486

33.50%

$0.3329

32.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0832

8.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0964

66.50%

$0.5989

59.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.0150

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

14.33%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

6.25%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



37.09%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

3.13%













Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)





Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1425







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0358

25.10%

$0.2065

20.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.5087

51.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1067

74.90%

$0.2823

28.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1425

100.00%

$0.9975

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

15.45%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

5.79%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



36.28%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

2.90%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0051

4.70%

$0.0260

4.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1029

95.30%

$0.3796

70.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1344

24.90%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.5400

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

9.53%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

8.34%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



9.62%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

2.78%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0012

1.10%

$0.0066

1.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1096

98.90%

$0.5474

98.80%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.5540

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

11.94%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

8.66%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



9.23%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

2.89%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0035

4.10%

$0.0254

4.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0808

95.90%

$0.2343

39.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3304

56.0%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.5901

100.0%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

13.44%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

7.45%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



21.85%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

3.72%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)





Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0058

8.00%

$0.0243

6.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0669

92.00%

$0.1885

51.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1507

41.40%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.3635

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

9.64%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

8.12%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



7.38%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

2.71%













Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0916

89.40%

$0.3286

45.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0109

10.60%

$0.3243

45.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0646

9.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.7175

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

13.82%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

5.72%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



37.52%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

2.86%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)





Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0037

6.00%

$0.0160

3.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0289

47.10%

$0.0289

6.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0290

46.90%

$0.3863

89.60%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.4312

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

11.93%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

7.37%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



29.14%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

3.68%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)







Distribution Period: 

May- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.3540

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.3540

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1

5.24%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2

7.53%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3



9.99%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4

2.51%























1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on March 31, 2021









2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.







4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021





 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301301734.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.