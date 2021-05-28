BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their May distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the May distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's May distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through May 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0048
5.30%
$0.0388
5.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0850
94.70%
$0.5460
76.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1336
18.60%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.7184
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
14.53%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
5.90%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
21.02%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
3.44%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0385
7.80%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.4555
92.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.4940
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
18.55%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
5.24%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
8.64%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
1.75%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0022
2.90%
$0.0125
3.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0044
5.80%
$0.0044
1.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0694
91.30%
$0.3631
95.50%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.3800
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
10.41%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
8.80%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
5.88%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
2.93%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0486
33.50%
$0.3329
32.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0832
8.20%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0964
66.50%
$0.5989
59.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$1.0150
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
14.33%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
6.25%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
37.09%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
3.13%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1425
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0358
25.10%
$0.2065
20.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.5087
51.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1067
74.90%
$0.2823
28.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1425
100.00%
$0.9975
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
15.45%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
5.79%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
36.28%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
2.90%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0051
4.70%
$0.0260
4.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1029
95.30%
$0.3796
70.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1344
24.90%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.5400
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
9.53%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
8.34%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
9.62%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
2.78%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0012
1.10%
$0.0066
1.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1096
98.90%
$0.5474
98.80%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.5540
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
11.94%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
8.66%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
9.23%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
2.89%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0035
4.10%
$0.0254
4.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0808
95.90%
$0.2343
39.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3304
56.0%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.5901
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
13.44%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
7.45%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
21.85%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
3.72%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0058
8.00%
$0.0243
6.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0669
92.00%
$0.1885
51.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1507
41.40%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.3635
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
9.64%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
8.12%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
7.38%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
2.71%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0916
89.40%
$0.3286
45.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0109
10.60%
$0.3243
45.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0646
9.00%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.7175
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
13.82%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
5.72%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
37.52%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
2.86%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0037
6.00%
$0.0160
3.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0289
47.10%
$0.0289
6.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0290
46.90%
$0.3863
89.60%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.4312
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
11.93%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
7.37%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
29.14%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
3.68%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
May- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.3540
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.3540
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1
5.24%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2
7.53%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3
9.99%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4
2.51%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on March 31, 2021
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021
