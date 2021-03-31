BOSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0056
6.20%
$0.0296
5.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0842
93.80%
$0.2177
40.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2915
54.10%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.5388
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
13.75%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
6.37%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
11.00%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
2.65%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.2964
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.2964
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
18.63%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
5.52%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
2.30%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
0.92%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0026
3.40%
$0.0078
3.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0096
12.60%
$0.0096
4.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0638
84.00%
$0.2106
92.40%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.2280
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
10.10%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
9.04%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
1.62%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
1.51%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0444
30.60%
$0.2388
32.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0072
5.00%
$0.0900
12.40%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0934
64.40%
$0.3962
54.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.7250
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
13.84%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
6.82%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
24.43%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
2.27%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1425
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0331
23.20%
$0.1361
19.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0454
31.90%
$0.5066
71.10%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0640
44.90%
$0.0698
9.80%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1425
100.00%
$0.7125
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
15.66%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
6.25%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
25.04%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
2.08%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0055
5.10%
$0.0156
4.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0745
69.00%
$0.0745
23.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0280
25.90%
$0.2339
72.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.3240
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
8.85%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
8.83%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
2.12%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
1.47%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0017
1.50%
$0.0043
1.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1091
98.50%
$0.3281
98.70%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.3324
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
10.99%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
9.20%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
1.41%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
1.53%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0040
4.70%
$0.0185
4.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0803
95.30%
$0.0999
23.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3031
71.9%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.4215
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
12.74%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
7.91%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
13.31%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
2.64%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0056
7.70%
$0.0126
5.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0671
92.30%
$0.1156
53.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0899
41.20%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.2181
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
9.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
8.48%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
1.39%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
1.41%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0605
59.00%
$0.1655
32.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0420
41.00%
$0.3470
67.70%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.5125
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
13.81%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
6.19%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
25.85%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
2.06%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0048
7.80%
$0.0083
2.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0568
92.20%
$0.2997
97.30%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.3080
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
11.86%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
7.81%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
20.38%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
2.60%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
March- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0003
0.40%
$0.0004
0.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0705
99.60%
$0.2120
99.80%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.2124
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1
2.98%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2
8.02%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3
1.96%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4
1.34%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2021
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2021 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2021
