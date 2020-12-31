BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0037
4.10%
$0.0145
5.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0861
95.90%
$0.2549
94.60%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.2694
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
10.83%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
6.57%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
5.78%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
1.10%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0107
0.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0988
100.00%
$1.1749
99.10%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$1.1856
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
14.78%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
5.81%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
23.25%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
4.84%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0052
6.90%
$0.0675
7.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
93.10%
$0.8445
92.60%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.9120
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
7.69%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
9.20%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
15.90%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
8.44%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0503
34.70%
$0.1003
34.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0249
17.20%
$0.0325
11.20%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0698
48.10%
$0.1572
54.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.2900
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
10.42%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
7.27%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
14.55%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
0.61%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1425
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0263
18.50%
$0.0539
18.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.1162
81.50%
$0.2160
75.80%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0151
5.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1425
100.00%
$0.2850
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
11.12%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
6.70%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
14.74%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
0.56%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0259
24.00%
$0.1296
10.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0705
65.30%
$0.3914
30.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0116
10.70%
$0.7750
59.80%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$1.2960
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
6.80%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
9.08%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
2.08%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
8.32%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0164
14.80%
$0.0718
5.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0944
85.20%
$1.2578
94.60%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.3296
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
8.73%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
9.40%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
5.85%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
8.61%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0031
3.70%
$0.0064
3.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0812
96.30%
$0.1622
96.2%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.1686
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
10.00%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
8.13%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
8.08%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
0.68%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0037
5.10%
$0.0750
8.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0596
82.00%
$0.3167
36.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0094
12.90%
$0.4807
55.10%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.8724
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
6.64%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
8.75%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
4.29%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
8.02%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0185
18.00%
$0.0369
18.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0840
82.00%
$0.1681
82.00%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.2050
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
9.39%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
6.63%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
15.47%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
0.55%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0009
1.40%
$0.0025
2.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0607
98.60%
$0.1207
98.00%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.1232
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
8.39%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
8.27%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
11.32%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
0.69%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
December- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0023
3.20%
$0.0238
2.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0685
96.80%
$0.8258
97.20%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.8496
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1
2.71%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2
8.20%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3
6.91%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4
7.52%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on November 30, 2020
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30,2020
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2020
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2020