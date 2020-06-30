BOSTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 30, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0090
10.00%
$0.0962
11.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0808
90.00%
$0.7120
88.10%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.8082
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
7.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
7.34%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
2.44%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
4.89%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.5928
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.5928
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
10.33%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
6.96%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-0.31%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
2.32%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0052
6.90%
$0.0374
8.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2430
53.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
93.10%
$0.1756
38.50%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.4560
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
5.93%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
9.55%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
6.64%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
3.98%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0640
44.40%
$0.3619
31.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0810
55.60%
$0.5951
51.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2030
17.50%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$1.1600
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
5.95%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
8.43%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-11.13%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
4.92%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1425
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0388
27.20%
$0.2098
15.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1037
72.80%
$1.1552
84.60%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1425
100.00%
$1.3650
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
6.06%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
8.07%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-6.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
5.77%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0095
8.80%
$0.0636
9.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0985
91.20%
$0.5844
90.20%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.6480
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
4.10%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
9.83%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-10.03%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
4.09%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0053
4.80%
$0.0359
5.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1055
95.20%
$0.6289
94.60%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.6648
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
6.19%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
10.26%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-7.65%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
4.27%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0062
7.30%
$0.0647
9.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0781
92.70%
$0.6097
90.4%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.6744
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
6.94%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
9.00%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-0.15%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
5.25%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0071
9.70%
$0.0503
11.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0656
90.30%
$0.3859
88.50%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.4362
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
3.56%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
9.57%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-9.14%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
3.99%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.5791
70.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2409
29.40%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.8200
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
3.98%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
8.03%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-8.21%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
4.68%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0034
5.60%
$0.0355
7.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0582
94.40%
$0.4573
92.80%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.4928
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
4.38%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
9.45%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-4.97%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
5.51%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
June- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0006
0.80%
$0.0157
3.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0702
99.20%
$0.4091
96.30%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.4248
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2020 1
0.24%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 2
9.07%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2020 3
-7.58%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2020 4
3.78%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on May 31, 2020
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2020
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2020
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2020