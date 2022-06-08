Manufacturer of Innovative Hand-Held Printers and Continuous In-Line (Large Character and Small Character) Industrial Inkjet Printers with Comprehensive Solutions for Product-Marking, Coding, and Labeling Names New Senior Sales Manager
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBS Ink-Jet Systems USA, Inc. (EBS), a leading manufacturer of innovative contact-free industrial inkjet printers, printing systems, and supplies, announces the appointment of Patrick Newton as Senior Sales Manager Eastern Region.
Patrick Newton brings decades of printing and packaging industry experience to EBS. He has provided innovative printing and packaging solutions to small customers as well as Fortune 100 companies. His previous sales management positions include Weber Marking Systems (Arlington Heights, IL), Whitehouse Printing & Labeling (Whitehouse Station, NJ), Newton Performance Group (Raleigh, NC), and most recently, Carolina Inkjet (Raleigh, NC). Based in Raleigh, NC, Newton will be responsible for sales in the Eastern United States of all EBS products.
"We are thrilled to have Patrick join our team. As President of our distributor, Carolina Inkjet, he has been a key part of our recent growth. With his talent and experience, bringing him on board as Regional Sales Manager was the next natural step.", enthuses Chris Brown, CEO of EBS Ink-Jet Systems USA.
EBS offers industrial customers efficient, accurate, and clean ways to mark, label, and code products. EBS's innovative contact-free industrial inkjet printers include wireless, portable, hand-held printers and continuous in-line (large character and small character) printers that print on virtually any package or product and replace outdated manual marking methods. EBS's easy 'plug & play' solutions and fully customized systems meet the needs of the most challenging applications. And as a total solution provider, EBS offers 'Try Before You Buy' programs, customer training, full in-house service, and outstanding technical support.
In conjunction with this announcement, Newton closed his Carolina Inkjet company. Existing customers will be served directly by Newton and the support team at EBS Inkjet Systems.
EBS Ink-Jet Systems USA was established in 2008. Serving North and Central America's inkjet coding needs, EBS is centrally located in suburban Chicago in Libertyville, Illinois. Their large warehouse is stocked with inkjet printers, accessories, spare parts, consumables, a full-service repair center, technical support, and customer training. EBS Ink-Jet USA's disruptive innovation uproots conventional thinking on existing product marking methods and creates "no longer status quo" bottom-line process improvements. EBS is a Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI) member and is ISO 9000 certified.
