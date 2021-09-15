MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), a leading alternative finance provider in North America to small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has named Amanda Rudd as SVP, director of business development for its Freight Factoring Division. Rudd brings more than 13 years of expertise providing accounts receivable financing to small and large trucking companies and freight brokers.
In this role, Rudd will be responsible for building a dynamic team of individuals across North America, focused on developing strategic partnerships and structuring of financing for transportation companies.
Rudd was previously senior group manager for a large freight factoring company and worked for Bibby Financial Services and Bibby Transportation Finance, which were both acquired by eCapital in 2020.
"Amanda comes to eCapital with a wealth of transportation expertise, and we are thrilled to have her on the team," said James Poston, CPA, CMA, Chief Sales Officer of eCapital. "I know she will be instrumental in driving our continued growth for the Freight Factoring Division."
About eCapital Corp.
eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through alternative financing solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers alternative finance solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized funding to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.
