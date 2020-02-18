BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc., which is leading a new era in personalized medicine to treat superbug infections and combat antimicrobial resistance, today announced it will host an integrated symposium on aspects that impact antimicrobial resistance, rapid diagnostics and clinical care at this spring's 2020 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Paris, France.
The Selux symposium – titled "Where My Results? Advances and Challenges in Rapid Diagnostics" – will take place at ECCMID on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 13:30 - 15:30 Central European Time (CET). The session features six lectures that present novel developments in diagnostic testing while exploring the scientific and technological challenges faced in new platform development. The lectures will be led by experts from around the globe including:
Chairs: ESCMID-appointed chair: Prof. Patrick Plésiat, PhamD, PhD, French National Reference Centre for Antibiotic Resistance, University hospital Jean Minjoz (Besançon, France) and Susan E. Sharp, Ph.D., D(ABMM), F(AAM) Scientific Director, Copan Diagnostics, Inc. (Murrieta, CA, USA)
Lecture 1: Organism Identification: A Success Story – The Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Revolution Heralded by PCR and MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry
Prof. Robin Patel, MD(CM), D(ABMM), FIDSA, FACP, F(AAM)
Chair, Division of Clinical Microbiology; Director, Infectious Diseases Research Laboratory; Elizabeth P. and Robert E. Allen Professor of Individualized Medicine; Professor of Medicine; and Professor of Microbiology at Mayo Clinic
Rochester, Minnesota, USA
President, American Society for Microbiology
Washington, D.C., USA
Lecture 2: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing: What Does It Mean to Go Fast?
Prof. Romney Humphries, PhD, D(ABMM), M(ASCP)
Chief Scientific Officer, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
Professor, University of Arizona
Tucson, Arizona, USA
Lecture 3: Blood Culture: A Short History of Current Methods and Future Needs
Prof. Melvin P. Weinstein, MD, FIDSA, FACP, F(AAM)
Professor of Medicine and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA
Lecture 4: Rapid Diagnostics' Value: A Critical Integration with Clinical Care
Prof. Jacques Schrenzel, MD
Director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory and Founder and Director of the Genomic Research
Laboratory Service, Division of Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Medicine, Geneva University Hospitals
Geneva, Switzerland
Lecture 5: New Approaches to Overcome the Speed/Performance Tradeoff
Eric Stern, PhD
Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Selux Diagnostics, Inc.
Charlestown, Massachusetts, USA
Lecture 6: Panel Discussion on Rapid Diagnostics
Participation by all speakers
All ECCMID 2020 integrated symposia are open to all ECCMID delegates. Learn more about Selux Diagnostics Integrated Symposium at ECCMID 2020 by visiting SeluxDX.com/Event/ECCMID2020.
About Selux Diagnostics
Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by offering a breakthrough in rapid, comprehensive, accurate antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) so that hospitals and health systems can better treat patients with infectious diseases, including those infected with multidrug resistant organisms. By speeding the reporting of AST results, Selux enables providers to simultaneously improve patient outcomes, reduce patient lengths-of-stay and pharmacy costs, and address the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by contributing to greater Antibiotic Stewardship worldwide. The 5-year-old company is based on the opposite side of Boston, MA from where it originated in a co-founder's attic. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com.
