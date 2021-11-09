EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

 By EchoStar Corporation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $504.7 million.

     
  • Net income of $30.2 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $33.4 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.38.

     
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $187.0 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $1,487.1 million.

     
  • Net income of $142.8 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $149.2 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.64.

     
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $559.4 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"I am pleased with our financial performance in the third quarter of 2021," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar.  "We grew revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA from the same period last year by managing all areas of the business prudently.  Laying a strategic foundation for the multi-orbit future, we announced agreements with OneWeb to provide satellite connectivity solutions in the US and India and fulfilled the remaining ITU requirements to bring our Sirion-1 filing into use which is a key milestone in the development of our global S-band capabilities." 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue increased 6.6% or $31.2 million year over year primarily driven by higher equipment sales of $25.0 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers.

     
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.2% or $20.3 million year over year.
    • Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $16.5 million year over year.  The increase was driven primarily by higher revenue and lower cost of services provided to our consumer customers.
    • ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA was flat year over year.
    • Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.7 million year over year.

       
  • Net income increased $6.9 million year over year.  The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $25.6 million and lower net interest expense of $20.0 million, partially offset by higher income tax expense, net, of $16.8 million, unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $13.3 million, and lower gains on investments, net, of $11.3 million.

     
  • Total Hughes broadband subscribers were approximately 1,510,000, declining 32,000 from June 30, 2021.  Subscribers in the US decreased by 24,000 as compared to June 30, 2021 to approximately 1,120,000.  In the same period, subscribers in Latin America decreased by 8,000 to approximately 390,000.  Similar to the US, our Latin American subscriber base has become capacity constrained in certain areas.  While the balancing of total subscribers relative to capacity utilization resulted in lower subscribers, average revenue per user increased in both regions from the second quarter of 2021.

     
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2021, approximately 66% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 34% attributable to our enterprise customers.

     
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2021.

     
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2021, we repurchased 2,592,885 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months

ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Revenue

















Hughes



$

496,937





$

466,762





$

1,465,073





$

1,378,416



EchoStar Satellite Services



4,436





4,402





12,808





13,233



Corporate and Other



3,287





2,338





9,195





6,985



Total revenue



$

504,660





$

473,502





$

1,487,076





$

1,398,634





















Adjusted EBITDA

















Hughes



$

202,997





$

186,458





$

612,251





$

534,955



EchoStar Satellite Services



2,319





2,274





6,481





5,847



Corporate & Other:

















Corporate overhead, operating and other



(19,974)





(21,572)





(61,940)





(63,948)



Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



1,630





(504)





2,615





(660)



Total Corporate & Other



(18,344)





(22,076)





(59,325)





(64,608)



Total Adjusted EBITDA



$

186,972





$

166,656





$

559,407





$

476,194





















Net income (loss)



$

30,217





$

23,273





$

142,804





$

(49,307)



Expenditures for property and equipment



$

89,537





$

98,137





$

352,003





$

295,041



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months

ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Net income (loss)



$

30,217





$

23,273





$

142,804





$

(49,307)



Interest income, net



(5,725)





(7,364)





(16,914)





(33,707)



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



16,313





37,967





79,848





112,458



Income tax provision (benefit), net



19,748





2,950





63,047





6,309



Depreciation and amortization



120,596





129,822





368,864





392,077



Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests



3,192





2,167





6,419





9,040



EBITDA



184,341





188,815





644,068





436,870



(Gains) losses on investments, net



(3,748)





(14,998)





(112,981)





37,764



Impairment of long-lived assets











245







Litigation Expense











16,800







License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests



(262)





(480)





(708)





(1,043)



Loss on Debt Repurchase











1,938







Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net



6,641





(6,681)





10,045





2,603



Adjusted EBITDA



$

186,972





$

166,656





$

559,407





$

476,194



Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.  To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 1061358.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







As of





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

429,656





$

896,005



Marketable investment securities



1,127,048





1,638,271



Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net



201,751





183,989



Other current assets, net



195,993





189,821



Total current assets



1,954,448





2,908,086



Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net



2,374,080





2,390,313



Operating lease right-of-use assets



140,739





128,303



Goodwill



511,266





511,597



Regulatory authorizations, net



471,010





478,762



Other intangible assets, net



14,378





18,433



Other investments, net



351,884





284,937



Other non-current assets, net



364,553





352,921



Total non-current assets



4,227,910





4,165,266



Total assets



$

6,182,358





$

7,073,352













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable



$

111,047





$

122,366



Current portion of long-term debt, net







898,237



Contract liabilities



134,635





104,569



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



241,615





299,999



Total current liabilities



487,297





1,425,171



Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt, net



1,495,805





1,495,256



Deferred tax liabilities, net



407,650





359,896



Operating lease liabilities



127,424





114,886



Other non-current liabilities



135,737





70,893



Total non-current liabilities



2,166,616





2,040,931



Total liabilities



2,653,913





3,466,102













Commitments and contingencies





























 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,  57,939,820 shares issued and 39,810,942 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 57,254,201 shares issued and 48,863,374 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020



58





57



Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



48





48



Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Additional paid-in capital



3,341,751





3,321,426



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(205,470)





(187,876)



Accumulated earnings (losses)



732,814





583,591



Treasury shares, at cost



(406,295)





(174,912)



Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity



3,462,906





3,542,334



Non-controlling interests



65,539





64,916



Total stockholders' equity



3,528,445





3,607,250



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

6,182,358





$

7,073,352





















 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months

ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Revenue:

















Services and other revenue



$

432,739





$

426,532





$

1,294,355





$

1,251,932



Equipment revenue



71,921





46,970





192,721





146,702



Total revenue



504,660





473,502





1,487,076





1,398,634



Costs and expenses:

















Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



138,179





146,577





410,515





432,848



Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



62,328





37,079





161,982





115,529



Selling, general and administrative expenses



112,986





115,358





341,143





354,437



Research and development expenses



7,974





7,676





22,960





21,378



Depreciation and amortization



120,596





129,822





368,864





392,077



Impairment of long-lived assets











245







Total costs and expenses



442,063





436,512





1,305,709





1,316,269



Operating income (loss)



62,597





36,990





181,367





82,365



Other income (expense):

















Interest income, net



5,725





7,364





16,914





33,707



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(16,313)





(37,967)





(79,848)





(112,458)



Gains (losses) on investments, net



3,748





14,998





112,981





(37,764)



Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



74





(2,134)





(2,596)





(5,866)



Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net



(6,641)





6,681





(10,045)





(2,603)



Other, net



775





291





(12,922)





(379)



Total other income (expense), net



(12,632)





(10,767)





24,484





(125,363)



Income (loss) before income taxes



49,965





26,223





205,851





(42,998)



Income tax benefit (provision), net



(19,748)





(2,950)





(63,047)





(6,309)



Net income (loss)



30,217





23,273





142,804





(49,307)



Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests



3,192





2,167





6,419





9,040



Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock



$

33,409





$

25,440





$

149,223





$

(40,267)





















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:

















Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share



$

0.38





$

0.26





$

1.64





$

(0.41)



 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)







For the nine months ended

September 30,





2021



2020











Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss)



$

142,804





$

(49,307)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



368,864





392,077



Impairment of long-lived assets



245







Losses (gains) on investments, net



(112,981)





37,764



Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



2,596





5,866



Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net



10,045





2,603



Deferred tax provision (benefit), net



45,950





4,474



Stock-based compensation



5,913





6,887



Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,192





3,212



Other, net



16,691





(9,145)



Changes in assets and liabilities, net:









Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net



(20,894)





(9,157)



Other current assets, net



(7,841)





(21,090)



Trade accounts payable



(15,386)





(17,824)



Contract liabilities



30,066





(11,438)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(103,457)





29,155



Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net



63,055





1,325



Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



427,862





365,402













Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of marketable investment securities



(1,452,982)





(2,234,671)



Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



2,099,815





1,231,790



Expenditures for property and equipment



(352,003)





(295,041)



Expenditures for externally marketed software



(25,634)





(27,824)



Purchase of other investments



(50,000)





(5,500)



Sales of other investments



10,951







Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



230,147





(1,331,246)













Cash flows from financing activities:









Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes



(901,818)







Payment of finance lease obligations



(578)





(606)



Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations



(1,800)





(1,268)



Proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised







983



Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan



7,288





8,066



Treasury share repurchase



(229,383)





(5,893)



Contribution by non-controlling interest holder



9,880





14,268



Other, net



(966)





998



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(1,117,377)





16,548













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(3,114)





(8,348)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(462,482)





(957,644)



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period



896,812





1,521,889



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period



$

434,330





$

564,245



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echostar-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-and-nine-months-ended-september-30-2021-301419165.html

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.