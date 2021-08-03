EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $499.8 million.
  • Net income of $35.0 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $37.3 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.41.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $186.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $982.4 million.
  • Net income of $112.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $115.8 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $1.25, respectively.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $372.4 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAPP measure below).

"Our financial performance in the second quarter of 2021 was outstanding - a reflection of the ongoing commitment and drive of the EchoStar team to deliver solutions that connect the world," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar.  "We remain focused on increasing the yield on our existing assets and operating the business in an efficient manner while also building the ground network and operational processes to place our next satellite, EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3, into service as quickly as possible.  We continue to seek opportunities in pursuit of our strategy of being a global connectivity provider." 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue increased 8.8% or $40.4 million year over year primarily driven by higher equipment sales of $26.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers and higher sales of broadband services of $12.4 million to our consumer customers.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.0% or $25.8 million year over year.
    • Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $21.0 million year over year. The increase was driven primarily by growth in revenue and higher Adjusted EBITDA margin.
    • ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.7 million year over year.
    • Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.1 million year over year. The increase was primarily due to decreased losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net, and dividends received from certain marketable investment securities.
  • Net income increased $49.9 million to $35.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $30.5 million and higher gains on investments, net, of $36.7 million, partially offset by higher losses in Other, net of $12.4 million that included litigation expense, and higher income tax expense, net, of $10.3 million.
  • Total Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,542,000 as of June 30, 2021. Subscribers in the US decreased by 20,000 to approximately 1,144,000. In Latin America, subscribers increased by 9,000 to approximately 398,000.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2021, approximately 67% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 33% attributable to our enterprise customers.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we purchased 2,374,452 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.
  • Repurchased or paid off the remaining $809.5 million of our 7 5/8% bonds which matured on June 15th, 2021.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Revenue

















Hughes



$

492,276





$

453,172





$

968,136





$

911,654



EchoStar Satellite Services



4,283





4,179





8,372





8,831



Corporate and Other



3,275





2,115





5,908





4,647



Total revenue



$

499,834





$

459,466





$

982,416





$

925,132





















Adjusted EBITDA

















Hughes



$

207,317





$

186,277





$

409,253





$

348,496



EchoStar Satellite Services



2,243





1,543





4,162





3,573



Corporate & Other:

















Corporate overhead, operating and other



(20,497)





(22,252)





(41,964)





(42,375)



Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



(2,369)





(4,668)





984





(156)



Total Corporate & Other



(22,866)





(26,920)





(40,980)





(42,531)



Total Adjusted EBITDA



$

186,694





$

160,900





$

372,435





$

309,538





















Net income (loss)



$

35,015





$

(14,843)





$

112,587





$

(72,580)



Expenditures for property and equipment



$

83,232





$

92,300





$

262,466





$

196,904



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Net income (loss)



$

35,015





$

(14,843)





$

112,587





$

(72,580)



Interest income, net



(5,240)





(10,760)





(11,189)





(26,343)



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



28,868





38,258





63,535





74,491



Income tax provision (benefit), net



21,152





10,851





43,299





3,359



Depreciation and amortization



118,982





129,887





248,268





262,255



Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests



2,280





3,431





3,227





6,873



EBITDA



201,057





156,824





459,727





248,055



(Gains) losses on investments, net



(30,633)





6,090





(109,233)





52,762



Impairment of long-lived assets



15









245







Litigation Expense



16,800









16,800







License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests



(236)





(454)





(446)





(563)



Loss on Debt Repurchase



356









1,938







Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net



(665)





(1,560)





3,404





9,284



Adjusted EBITDA



$

186,694





$

160,900





$

372,435





$

309,538



Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.  To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 9641157.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











As of





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

716,522





$

896,005



Marketable investment securities



841,521





1,638,271



Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net



186,945





183,989



Other current assets, net



194,095





189,821



Total current assets



1,939,083





2,908,086



Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net



2,431,653





2,390,313



Operating lease right-of-use assets



131,931





128,303



Goodwill



511,886





511,597



Regulatory authorizations, net



474,770





478,762



Other intangible assets, net



14,773





18,433



Other investments, net



340,688





284,937



Other non-current assets, net



364,822





352,921



Total non-current assets



4,270,523





4,165,266



Total assets



$

6,209,606





$

7,073,352













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable



$

121,635





$

122,366



Current portion of long-term debt, net







898,237



Contract liabilities



127,820





104,569



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



297,649





299,999



Total current liabilities



547,104





1,425,171



Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt, net



1,495,619





1,495,256



Deferred tax liabilities, net



394,155





359,896



Operating lease liabilities



118,779





114,886



Other non-current liabilities



69,044





70,893



Total non-current liabilities



2,077,597





2,040,931



Total liabilities



2,624,701





3,466,102













Commitments and contingencies





























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,  57,825,270 shares issued and 42,289,277 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 57,254,201 shares issued and 48,863,374 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020



58





57



Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



48





48



Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Additional paid-in capital



3,337,190





3,321,426



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(182,226)





(187,876)



Accumulated earnings (losses)



699,405





583,591



Treasury shares, at cost



(343,869)





(174,912)



Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity



3,510,606





3,542,334



Non-controlling interests



74,299





64,916



Total stockholders' equity



3,584,905





3,607,250



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

6,209,606





$

7,073,352





















 

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)















For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Revenue:

















Services and other revenue



$

431,279





$

417,043





$

861,616





$

825,400



Equipment revenue



68,555





42,423





120,800





99,732



Total revenue



499,834





459,466





982,416





925,132



Costs and expenses:

















Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



139,547





141,019





272,336





286,271



Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



54,503





32,542





99,654





78,450



Selling, general and administrative expenses



114,038





113,798





228,157





239,079



Research and development expenses



7,441





7,448





14,986





13,702



Depreciation and amortization



118,982





129,887





248,268





262,255



Impairment of long-lived assets



15









245







Total costs and expenses



434,526





424,694





863,646





879,757



Operating income (loss)



65,308





34,772





118,770





45,375



Other income (expense):

















Interest income, net



5,240





10,760





11,189





26,343



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(28,868)





(38,258)





(63,535)





(74,491)



Gains (losses) on investments, net



30,633





(6,090)





109,233





(52,762)



Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



(4,044)





(6,345)





(2,670)





(3,732)



Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net



665





1,560





(3,404)





(9,284)



Other, net



(12,767)





(391)





(13,697)





(670)



Total other income (expense), net



(9,141)





(38,764)





37,116





(114,596)



Income (loss) before income taxes



56,167





(3,992)





155,886





(69,221)



Income tax benefit (provision), net



(21,152)





(10,851)





(43,299)





(3,359)



Net income (loss)



35,015





(14,843)





112,587





(72,580)



Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests



2,280





3,431





3,227





6,873



Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock



$

37,295





$

(11,412)





$

115,814





$

(65,707)





















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:

















Basic



$

0.41





$

(0.12)





$

1.26





$

(0.67)



Diluted



$

0.41





$

(0.12)





$

1.25





$

(0.67)



 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)











For the six months ended June 30,





2021



2020











Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss)



$

112,587





$

(72,580)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



248,268





262,255



Impairment of long-lived assets



245







Losses (gains) on investments, net



(109,233)





52,762



Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



2,670





3,732



Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net



3,404





9,284



Deferred tax provision (benefit), net



34,024





(2,452)



Stock-based compensation



3,825





4,509



Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,008





2,120



Other, net



6,198





(7,295)



Changes in assets and liabilities, net:









Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net



(3,363)





(5,262)



Other current assets, net



(1,120)





(11,642)



Trade accounts payable



(9,631)





(11,701)



Contract liabilities



23,251





(11,229)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



621





27,050



Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net



(5,114)





5,729



Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



308,640





245,280













Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of marketable investment securities



(939,255)





(555,367)



Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



1,824,332





977,532



Expenditures for property and equipment



(262,466)





(196,904)



Expenditures for externally marketed software



(16,835)





(19,237)



Purchase of other investments



(50,000)





(5,500)



Sales of other investments



10,516







Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



566,292





200,524













Cash flows from financing activities:









Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes



(901,818)







Payment of finance lease obligations



(476)





(421)



Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations



(1,431)





(1,021)



Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised







436



Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan



4,815





5,300



Treasury share repurchase



(163,822)





(5,893)



Contribution by non-controlling interest holder



9,880





10,000



Other, net



(966)





674



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(1,053,818)





9,075













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(443)





(19,232)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(179,329)





435,647



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period



896,812





1,521,889



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period



$

717,483





$

1,957,536



 

 

