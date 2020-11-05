ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenues of $473.5 million.
- Net income from continuing operations of $23.3 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $25.4 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.26.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $166.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenues of $1,398.6 million.
- Net loss from continuing operations of $49.3 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $40.3 million, and diluted loss per share of $(0.41).
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $476.2 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"We had another outstanding quarter," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We increased our consumer subscriber base by approximately 38,000, driven by our international markets, and grew our Net income and Adjusted EBITDA from the same period last year. The continued growth in demand for our service demonstrates the importance of our networks and services for businesses and families everywhere. We will continue to focus on the needs of our customers as connectivity becomes a more vital part of business, entertainment, and communications."
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue was up $1.2 million year over year including an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $10.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% or $14.3 million year over year.
- Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $13.2 million year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the higher margin associated with the growth in our consumer broadband service.
- ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.5 million year over year.
- Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.7 million. The increase was primarily driven by lower equity losses in unconsolidated affiliates of $1.3 million compared to the same period last year.
- Net income from continuing operations was $23.3 million, an increase of $46.4 million from last year. The change was primarily due to higher operating income of $10.9 million, improvement in foreign currency transactions, net, of $21.8 million, higher gains on investments, net, of $6.7 million, and lower income tax provision of $2.1 million.
- Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,580,000 as of September 30, 2020 including approximately 364,000 subscribers in Latin America.
- For the three months ended September 30, 2020, approximately 71% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 29% attributable to our enterprise customers.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities were $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2020.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands) from continuing operations (all US GAAP amounts reference results from continuing operations):
For the three months
For the nine months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Hughes
$
466,762
$
463,735
$
1,378,416
$
1,360,919
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,402
4,098
13,233
11,873
Corporate and Other
2,338
4,429
6,985
14,283
Total revenue
$
473,502
$
472,262
$
1,398,634
$
1,387,075
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$
186,458
$
173,298
$
534,955
$
490,152
EchoStar Satellite Services
2,274
1,791
5,847
5,006
Corporate & Other:
Corporate overhead, operating and other
(21,572)
(20,981)
(63,948)
(58,769)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
(504)
(1,782)
(660)
(9,507)
Total Corporate & Other
(22,076)
(22,763)
(64,608)
(68,276)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
166,656
$
152,326
$
476,194
$
426,882
Expenditures for property and equipment
$
98,137
$
95,155
$
295,041
$
314,351
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
For the nine months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
23,273
$
(21,106)
(49,307)
(11,158)
Interest income, net
(7,364)
(17,175)
(33,707)
(64,817)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
37,967
49,865
112,458
156,813
Income tax provision (benefit), net
2,950
5,016
6,309
12,607
Depreciation and amortization
129,822
122,374
392,077
361,619
Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
—
(2,008)
—
(46,223)
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
2,167
2,797
9,040
1,359
EBITDA
188,815
139,763
436,870
410,200
(Gains) losses on investments, net
(14,998)
(8,295)
37,764
(28,087)
Litigation Expense
—
1,824
—
26,328
License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests
(480)
3,940
(1,043)
3,940
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net
(6,681)
15,094
2,603
14,501
Adjusted EBITDA
$
166,656
$
152,326
$
476,194
$
426,882
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding "Gains and losses on investments, net," "Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net," and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its earnings on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (US) and (716) 247-5178 (International), Conference ID 8263356. The webcast will be available on EchoStar's investor relations website at www.echostar.com.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
555,550
$
1,519,431
Marketable investment securities
1,950,804
940,623
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
190,950
196,629
Other current assets, net
192,724
179,531
Total current assets
2,890,028
2,836,214
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,372,594
2,528,738
Operating lease right-of-use assets
129,073
114,042
Goodwill
508,660
506,953
Regulatory authorizations, net
475,824
478,598
Other intangible assets, net
20,550
29,507
Other investments, net
284,238
325,405
Other non-current assets, net
344,569
334,841
Total non-current assets
4,135,508
4,318,084
Total assets
$
7,025,536
$
7,154,298
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
111,099
$
124,080
Current portion of long-term debt, net
897,303
—
Contract liabilities
89,622
101,060
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
276,703
270,879
Total current liabilities
1,374,727
496,019
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,495,078
2,389,168
Deferred tax liabilities, net
352,948
351,692
Operating lease liabilities
115,376
96,941
Other non-current liabilities
74,271
74,925
Total non-current liabilities
2,037,673
2,912,726
Total liabilities
3,412,400
3,408,745
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 57,140,432 shares issued and 50,458,512 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 56,592,251 shares issued and 50,107,330 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019
57
57
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,317,868
3,290,483
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(209,538)
(122,138)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
583,474
632,809
Treasury stock, at cost
(137,347)
(131,454)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,554,562
3,669,805
Non-controlling interests
58,574
75,748
Total stockholders' equity
3,613,136
3,745,553
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,025,536
$
7,154,298
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$
426,532
$
406,537
$
1,251,932
$
1,211,991
Equipment revenue
46,970
65,725
146,702
175,084
Total revenue
473,502
472,262
1,398,634
1,387,075
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
146,577
143,842
432,848
429,869
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
37,079
51,188
115,529
142,744
Selling, general and administrative expenses
115,358
122,629
354,437
383,952
Research and development expenses
7,676
6,136
21,378
19,411
Depreciation and amortization
129,822
122,374
392,077
361,619
Total costs and expenses
436,512
446,169
1,316,269
1,337,595
Operating income (loss)
36,990
26,093
82,365
49,480
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
7,364
17,175
33,707
64,817
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(37,967)
(49,865)
(112,458)
(156,813)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
14,998
8,295
(37,764)
28,087
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
(2,134)
(3,209)
(5,866)
(14,317)
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
6,681
(15,094)
(2,603)
(14,501)
Other, net
291
(1,493)
(379)
(1,527)
Total other income (expense), net
(10,767)
(44,191)
(125,363)
(94,254)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
26,223
(18,098)
(42,998)
(44,774)
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(2,950)
(5,016)
(6,309)
(12,607)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
23,273
(23,114)
(49,307)
(57,381)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
2,008
—
46,223
Net income (loss)
23,273
(21,106)
(49,307)
(11,158)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
2,167
2,797
9,040
1,359
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock
$
25,440
$
(18,309)
$
(40,267)
(9,799)
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from continuing operations per share
$
0.26
$
(0.21)
$
(0.41)
$
(0.58)
Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share
$
0.26
$
(0.19)
$
(0.41)
$
(0.10)
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(49,307)
$
(11,158)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
392,077
459,054
Losses (gains) on investments, net
37,764
(28,087)
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
5,866
14,317
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
2,603
14,501
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
4,474
22,949
Stock-based compensation
6,887
7,120
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,212
4,882
Dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates
—
2,716
Other, net
(9,145)
9,617
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
(9,157)
(5,439)
Other current assets, net
(21,090)
(42,140)
Trade accounts payable
(17,824)
18,180
Contract liabilities
(11,438)
37,273
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
29,155
27,972
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
1,325
1,303
Net cash flows from operating activities
365,402
533,060
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(2,234,671)
(655,265)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
1,231,790
1,988,078
Expenditures for property and equipment
(295,041)
(314,861)
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(27,824)
(21,364)
Purchase of other investments
(5,500)
—
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
—
(7,503)
Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate
—
2,284
Net cash flows from investing activities
(1,331,246)
991,369
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior Secured Notes
—
(920,923)
Payment of finance lease obligations
(606)
(29,135)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(1,268)
(5,269)
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised
983
64,143
Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
8,066
7,724
Treasury share purchase
(5,893)
—
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
14,268
—
Purchase of non-controlling interest
—
(7,313)
Other, net
998
758
Net cash flows from financing activities
16,548
(890,015)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(8,348)
(411)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(957,644)
634,003
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period
1,521,889
929,495
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period
$
564,245
$
1,563,498