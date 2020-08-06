ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenues of $459.5 million.
- Net loss from continuing operations of $14.8 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $11.4 million, and diluted loss per share of $(0.12).
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $160.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenues of $925.1 million.
- Net loss from continuing operations of $72.6 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $65.7 million, and diluted loss per share of $(0.67).
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $309.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"The second quarter of 2020 continued to demonstrate that we are in extraordinary times, and despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, I am proud of our second quarter performance," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "Whether our current environment is a 'new normal' or a temporary state, EchoStar remains focused on delivering the connectivity our customers need today and into the future. Operationally, we increased our consumer subscriber base by approximately 26,000, driven by our international markets, bringing our broadband subscriber total to approximately 1.542 million. We continue to monitor economic conditions and are prudently managing the business. We are also excited to be joining the consortium selected to acquire OneWeb out of bankruptcy and to continue as a trusted technology and distribution partner for OneWeb as it emerges from bankruptcy"
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue was down $0.9 million year over year including an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $12 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% or $26.2 million year over year.
- Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $31.1 million year over year. The increase was driven by higher margin primarily associated with our consumer service as well as lower sales, marketing, and other operating expenses.
- ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million year over year.
- Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.0 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the loss of the revenue and EBITDA associated with the transfer of certain real estate assets to DISH Network Corporation as part of the BSS transaction, which closed in September of 2019, that were not treated as discontinued operations. The segment also had equity losses in unconsolidated affiliates during the quarter of $4.7 million compared to equity losses of $2.9 million in the same period a year ago.
- Net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million, a decrease of loss by $15.2 million from last year. The lower loss was primarily due to higher operating income of $39.4 million and lower net interest expense of $3 million. This was partially offset by lower gains on investments, net, of $18.9 million, higher income tax provision, net, of $6.2 million, and higher equity losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net, of $1.6 million.
- Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,542,000 as of June 30, 2020 including approximately 321,000 subscribers in Latin America. In response to the continued challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we extended the FCC's Keep America Connected Pledge through June 30, 2020, and our subscriber numbers and revenue exclude those whose service would have ordinarily been terminated in the absence of the Pledge.
- For the three months ended June 30,2020, approximately 71% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 29% attributable to our enterprise customers.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities were $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2020.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands) from continuing operations (all US GAAP amounts reference results from continuing operations):
For the three months
For the six months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Hughes
$
453,172
$
451,847
$
911,654
$
897,184
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,179
3,742
8,831
7,775
Corporate and Other
2,115
4,842
4,647
9,854
Total revenue
$
459,466
$
460,431
$
925,132
$
914,813
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$
186,277
$
155,212
$
348,496
$
316,853
EchoStar Satellite Services
1,543
1,486
3,573
3,215
Corporate & Other:
Corporate overhead, operating and other
(22,252)
(19,070)
(42,375)
(37,788)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
(4,668)
(2,898)
(156)
(7,725)
Total Corporate & Other
(26,920)
(21,968)
(42,531)
(45,513)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
160,900
$
134,730
$
309,538
$
274,555
Expenditures for property and equipment
$
92,300
$
107,342
$
196,904
$
219,196
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
For the six months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(14,843)
$
(5,060)
(72,580)
9,948
Interest income, net
(10,760)
(23,213)
(26,343)
(47,642)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
38,258
53,749
74,491
106,948
Income tax provision (benefit), net
10,851
4,692
3,359
7,590
Depreciation and amortization
129,887
120,266
262,255
239,244
Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
—
(24,968)
—
(44,215)
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
3,431
(632)
6,873
(1,438)
EBITDA
156,824
124,834
248,055
270,435
(Gains) losses on investments, net
6,090
(12,855)
52,762
(19,791)
Litigation Expense
—
24,504
—
24,504
License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests
(454)
—
(563)
—
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net
(1,560)
(1,753)
9,284
(593)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
160,900
$
134,730
$
309,538
$
274,555
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding "Gains and losses on investments, net," "Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net," and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID 3563538.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
June 30, 2020
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,948,464
$
1,519,431
Marketable investment securities
509,980
940,623
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
183,379
196,629
Other current assets, net
185,699
179,531
Total current assets
2,827,522
2,836,214
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,399,711
2,528,738
Operating lease right-of-use assets
125,996
114,042
Goodwill
509,054
506,953
Regulatory authorizations, net
474,463
478,598
Other intangible assets, net
22,667
29,507
Other investments, net
275,873
325,405
Other non-current assets, net
340,904
334,841
Total non-current assets
4,148,668
4,318,084
Total assets
$
6,976,190
$
7,154,298
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
112,748
$
124,080
Current portion of long-term debt, net
896,386
—
Contract liabilities
89,831
101,060
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
262,944
270,879
Total current liabilities
1,361,909
496,019
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,494,902
2,389,168
Deferred tax liabilities, net
349,973
351,692
Operating lease liabilities
110,899
96,941
Other non-current liabilities
74,239
74,925
Total non-current liabilities
2,030,013
2,912,726
Total liabilities
3,391,922
3,408,745
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 56,988,365 shares issued and 50,306,445 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 56,592,251 shares issued and 50,107,330 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019
57
57
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,311,861
3,290,483
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(206,810)
(122,138)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
558,034
632,809
Treasury stock, at cost
(137,347)
(131,454)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,525,843
3,669,805
Non-controlling interests
58,425
75,748
Total stockholders' equity
3,584,268
3,745,553
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,976,190
$
7,154,298
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months
For the six months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$
417,043
$
402,786
$
825,400
$
805,454
Equipment revenue
42,423
57,645
99,732
109,359
Total revenue
459,466
460,431
925,132
914,813
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
141,019
142,680
286,271
286,027
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
32,542
46,549
78,450
91,556
Selling, general and administrative expenses
113,798
149,209
239,079
261,323
Research and development expenses
7,448
6,388
13,702
13,276
Depreciation and amortization
129,887
120,266
262,255
239,244
Total costs and expenses
424,694
465,092
879,757
891,426
Operating income (loss)
34,772
(4,661)
45,375
23,387
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
10,760
23,213
26,343
47,642
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(38,258)
(53,749)
(74,491)
(106,948)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
(6,090)
12,855
(52,762)
19,791
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
(6,345)
(4,754)
(3,732)
(11,107)
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
1,560
1,753
(9,284)
593
Other, net
(391)
7
(670)
(35)
Total other income (expense), net
(38,764)
(20,675)
(114,596)
(50,064)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(3,992)
(25,336)
(69,221)
(26,677)
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(10,851)
(4,692)
(3,359)
(7,590)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(14,843)
(30,028)
(72,580)
(34,267)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
24,968
—
44,215
Net income (loss)
(14,843)
(5,060)
(72,580)
9,948
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
3,431
(632)
6,873
(1,438)
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock
$
(11,412)
$
(5,692)
$
(65,707)
8,510
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from continuing operations per share
$
(0.12)
$
(0.32)
$
(0.67)
$
(0.37)
Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share
$
(0.12)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.67)
$
0.09
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(72,580)
$
9,948
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
262,255
309,631
Losses (gains) on investments, net
52,762
(19,791)
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
3,732
11,107
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
9,284
(593)
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
(2,452)
7,014
Stock-based compensation
4,509
4,833
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,120
3,872
Other, net
(7,295)
2,742
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
(5,262)
167
Other current assets, net
(11,642)
(129)
Trade accounts payable
(11,701)
(225)
Contract liabilities
(11,229)
34,024
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
27,050
16,800
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
5,729
1,374
Net cash flows from operating activities
245,280
380,774
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(555,367)
(504,264)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
977,532
1,621,481
Expenditures for property and equipment
(196,904)
(219,440)
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(19,237)
(15,329)
Net cash flows from investing activities
200,524
882,448
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior Secured Notes
—
(920,923)
Payment of finance lease obligations
(421)
(20,008)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(1,021)
(3,778)
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised
436
61,503
Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
5,300
5,074
Treasury share purchase
(5,893)
—
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
10,000
—
Purchase of non-controlling interest
—
(7,313)
Other, net
674
(267)
Net cash flows from financing activities
9,075
(885,712)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(19,232)
121
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
435,647
377,631
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period
1,521,889
929,495
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period
$
1,957,536
$
1,307,126