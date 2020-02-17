Echostar_Logo.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-815-1625 (US) and 716-247-5178 (International), Conference ID 2585784.

EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

