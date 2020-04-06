Ecolog International and Desolenator Entered Into a Strategic Partnership Agreement to Deliver a Game-changing Solution in Producing High Quality - Low Cost Water, Using the Power of the Sun

- Agreement underlines Ecolog's commitment to driving sustainability and producing safe and affordable water. - Integrated solution - set to disrupt water treatment industry - does not require any filters, chemicals and fossil fuels. - Solution addresses reliable access to drinking water - the world's greatest resource challenge into the next decades.