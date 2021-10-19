BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the pioneer of industrial commerce, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its executive team with the addition of Jay Hanson, who joins the company as Chief Operating Officer.
Jay brings significant experience in scaling and managing high-transaction online systems, most notably during his long career at eBay, where he rose to COO and Vice President of eBay Americas. He also ran merchandising for some of the company's key product areas including motor vehicles and parts, electronics, and business and industrial products.
"Jay's experience building digital transaction operations in the ecommerce space will be an enormous advantage to us as Inxeption continues to integrate all aspects of doing business online for our customers, from payment processing to supply chain management to marketplace selling and fulfillment," says Farzad Dibachi, CEO of Inxeption.
After leaving eBay in 2019, Jay has served as a board director and advisor to multiple e-commerce and marketplace-related startups building software to enable B2C sales, cross border finance, and other critical functions enabling online commerce.
"I saw the initial explosion in B2C commerce firsthand, and it's clear to me Inxeption has put the pieces in place to drive an even bigger revolution in B2B commerce," says Jay. "I'm excited to join the company and help accelerate that mission for our large and growing base of B2B commerce partners."
Earlier in Jay's career at eBay, he managed large product and engineering teams as well as fraud, security and payment and billing operations. Prior to joining eBay, Jay worked for Accenture. Jay is a graduate of Michigan State University, and he holds a master's degree from the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy. He also is on the board of the San Jose Children's Museum and the International Advisory Board of the UC-San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy.
