CHINO HILLS, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) continues to provide tools to its community of real estate professionals to ease the difficulties of working in an uncertain time. Today, CRMLS launched eCommission, the leading provider of commission advance services, in its Marketplace. The CRMLS Marketplace is a unique group of cutting-edge real estate products offered to users at discounted rates negotiated by CRMLS.
In business since 1999, eCommission provides real estate professionals immediate access to money from earned commissions prior to closing, eliminating gaps in business cash flow.
"Financial wellness is more critical now than ever, and eCommission has a long, proven track record in helping real estate professionals manage their cash flow," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "We're eager to launch a financial assistance product for our users that fits the bill."
"We are excited to work with CRMLS and give users the flexibility to get paid their commissions whenever they want them," said eCommission CEO Sean Whaling. "Controlling cash flow is important for every business, and our service makes it easy for agents to access their income consistently."
eCommission is available to CRMLS users through the Marketplace. CRMLS users get a 30% savings on the advance fee on their first transaction with the promo code "CRMLS." 96% of all transactions approved by eCommission close. If a transaction cancels, agents replace the commission using a future sale. There is no liability for the agent's broker. To learn more, visit the eCommission page on https://go.crmls.org/marketplace/.
About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)
California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.
About eCommission
eCommission is the leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals since 1999, with more than $1.4 billion of commissions funded to satisfied customers nationwide. eCommission is a nationally endorsed alliance partner to the industry's largest real estate brands, independent brokerages, and technology companies. For more information on eCommission, please call 877-882-4368 or visit http://www.eCommission.com.
CONTACT: Art Carter, art@crmls.org