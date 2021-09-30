NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Economic Group Pension Services (EGPS), an industry-leading retirement plan administrator, acquired Malcolm Thompson and Associates on September 1, 2021.
"We're thrilled to announce the addition of Malcolm Thompson and Associates to our team. Their retirement plan expertise and experience, along with their dedicated focus on superior customer service, make them a great fit for our organization," states Daniel Liss, Chief Executive Officer.
Based in Houston, Texas, Malcolm Thompson and Associates has been providing customized retirement plan design and administration to clients since 1981. Under the leadership of Mal Thompson and Rita Taylor, the firm has prided itself on its commitment to excellence, accountability, and its team of highly experienced, professional employees. Mr. Thompson and Ms. Taylor will now serve as Regional Vice Presidents for EGPS.
"The emphasis EGPS places on people, integrity, and exemplary customer service make it a great fit for our firm," said Mr. Thompson. "We're excited to join the EGPS team where we can continue exceeding our clients' expectations," added Ms. Taylor.
About Economic Group Pension Services:
Founded in 1971, Economic Group Pension Services (EGPS) is a national independent consulting firm that designs and administers cutting edge retirement plans. With offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Oregon, Texas, and New York, the company serves approximately 5,000 benefit plans for business owners and their employees across the country. For more information about EGPS, please visit https://egps.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Wolf, EGPS, 614-563-9624, awolf@egps.com
SOURCE EGPS