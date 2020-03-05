DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire three dealerships and a truck and 4x4 accessory store located in Sherman and Whitesboro, Texas and Durant, Oklahoma. Ed Morse purchased the dealerships from Hoyte Auto Group.
These new dealerships will be:
- Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM North by Ed Morse located at 2300 Highway 75 North in Sherman, Texas
- Red River Truck and 4x4, a truck accessory story located at 2407 N. Travis Street in Sherman, Texas
- Freedom Ram Trucks by Ed Morse located at 65 Riley Road in Whitesboro, Texas
- Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat by Ed Morse located at 2516 W. University Blvd in Durant, Oklahoma
"In January 2019 we purchased seven franchises in the Dallas market and were immediately impressed with our acquired workforce, the local passion for cars and how warmly we were welcomed to the community. It was obvious to our leadership team that we wanted to expand and grow our footprint in this region. We jumped at the chance to continue this growth in outstanding communities like Sherman, Whitesboro and Durant," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.
The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and has been family owned for over 70 years. This acquisition will add over 130 employees to their 1,100 plus employee base, growing their locations to 20 dealerships, 33 franchises and 14 automotive brands.
"We are looking not only to continue these dealerships' history of great deals and outstanding customer service, but to make significant capital improvements. We also look forward to supporting the local community with job growth and giving back to local non-profits," added Morse.
About Ed Morse Automotive Group
The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors with his father. Over 70 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Ed Morse Automotive Group continues to be one of the nation's most respected automotive dealer groups with 20 dealership locations, 33 franchises and 14 automotive brands. www.edmorse.com